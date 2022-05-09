THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award is heating up with Andrew Brayshaw and Clayton Oliver closing the gap on Patrick Cripps.
Brayshaw polled a perfect 10 in the Dockers' big win over North Melbourne on Friday night, while Oliver picked up nine votes in the Demons' comfortable victory over St Kilda on Sunday.
Cripps was at his influential best in Carlton's win over Adelaide, but it was teammate Charlie Curnow, who got the maximum 10 votes after his six-goal haul. Cripps still polled eight votes to sit six clear of Brayshaw and Oliver.
Star Tiger Tom Lynch, Gold Coast captain Jarrod Witts, versatile Cat Mark Blicavs, big Bomber Peter Wright and silky Lion Hugh McCluggage all picked up the maximum 10 for their performances.
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
8 Aaron Naughton (WB)
8 Travis Boak (PORT)
8 Todd Marshall (PORT)
2 Jack Macrae (WB)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
Fremantle v North Melbourne
10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
7 Will Brodie (FRE)
4 Heath Chapman (FRE)
4 Sean Darcy (FRE)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 Bailey Banfield (FRE)
1 Jordan Clark (FRE)
Richmond v Collingwood
10 Tom Lynch (RICH)
6 Jack Crisp (COLL)
6 Jayden Short (RICH)
4 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
2 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)
2 Noah Balta (RICH)
Sydney v Gold Coast
10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
4 Wil Powell (GCFC)
4 David Swallow (GCFC)
4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
3 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)
3 Sam Collins (GCFC)
1 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)
1 Izak Rankine (GCFC)
GWS Giants v Geelong
10 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
3 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Sam Taylor (GWS)
Essendon v Hawthorn
10 Peter Wright (ESS)
7 Darcy Parish (ESS)
4 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Nick Martin (ESS)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
Brisbane v West Coast
10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Charlie Cameron (BL)
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
3 Daniel Rich (BL)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)
1 Noah Answerth (BL)
Melbourne v St Kilda
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
8 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Ed Langdon (MELB)
3 Steven May (MELB)
Carlton v Adelaide
10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
3 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Sam Docherty (CARL)
3 Zac Fisher (CARL)
2 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)
1 Tom De Koning (CARL)
LEADERBOARD
53 Patrick Cripps CARL
47 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
47 Clayton Oliver MELB
39 Lachie Neale BL
35 Christian Petracca MELB
31 Jack Crisp COLL
31 Hugh McCluggage BL
31 Callum Mills SYD
31 Darcy Parish ESS
29 Touk Miller GCFC
28 Charlie Curnow CARL
28 Max Gawn MELB
27 Shai Bolton RICH
27 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
27 Jack Higgins STK
27 James Sicily HAW
26 Jack Steele STK
25 Jayden Short RICH
24 Bailey Smith WB