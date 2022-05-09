Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round eight on May 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award is heating up with Andrew Brayshaw and Clayton Oliver closing the gap on Patrick Cripps.

Brayshaw polled a perfect 10 in the Dockers' big win over North Melbourne on Friday night, while Oliver picked up nine votes in the Demons' comfortable victory over St Kilda on Sunday.

Cripps was at his influential best in Carlton's win over Adelaide, but it was teammate Charlie Curnow, who got the maximum 10 votes after his six-goal haul. Cripps still polled eight votes to sit six clear of Brayshaw and Oliver.



Star Tiger Tom Lynch, Gold Coast captain Jarrod Witts, versatile Cat Mark Blicavs, big Bomber Peter Wright and silky Lion Hugh McCluggage all picked up the maximum 10 for their performances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round eight's best moments Watch the best highlights from an exciting round

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Aaron Naughton (WB)

8 Travis Boak (PORT)

8 Todd Marshall (PORT)

2 Jack Macrae (WB)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

Fremantle v North Melbourne

10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

7 Will Brodie (FRE)

4 Heath Chapman (FRE)

4 Sean Darcy (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Bailey Banfield (FRE)

1 Jordan Clark (FRE)

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Tom Lynch (RICH)

6 Jack Crisp (COLL)

6 Jayden Short (RICH)

4 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

2 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

2 Noah Balta (RICH)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Super Lynch blasts six past Pies Tom Lynch had a day out as he proved far too dominant for the Pies with his six-goal display

Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

4 Wil Powell (GCFC)

4 David Swallow (GCFC)

4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

3 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

1 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

GWS Giants v Geelong

10 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

7 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

3 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

1 Sam Taylor (GWS)

Essendon v Hawthorn

10 Peter Wright (ESS)

7 Darcy Parish (ESS)

4 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Nick Martin (ESS)

2 Mason Redman (ESS)

1 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Peter's six-goal slog sinks the Hawks Peter Wright was at his towering best with a performance featuring six goals and a handful of strong marks

Brisbane v West Coast

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Charlie Cameron (BL)

7 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Daniel Rich (BL)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Noah Answerth (BL)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Masterful McCluggage bags four in a dominant performance Hugh McCluggage boots four goals to help the Lions to a big win over the Eagles

Melbourne v St Kilda

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

8 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

5 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Ed Langdon (MELB)

3 Steven May (MELB)

Carlton v Adelaide

10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Adam Cerra (CARL)

3 Sam Docherty (CARL)

3 Zac Fisher (CARL)

2 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

1 Tom De Koning (CARL)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Charlie's six lifts Blues into top four Charlie Curnow had a game to remember as he snagged six goals in a dominant forward display, with the win seeing his side move into fourth spot

LEADERBOARD

53 Patrick Cripps CARL

47 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

47 Clayton Oliver MELB

39 Lachie Neale BL

35 Christian Petracca MELB

31 Jack Crisp COLL

31 Hugh McCluggage BL

31 Callum Mills SYD

31 Darcy Parish ESS

29 Touk Miller GCFC

28 Charlie Curnow CARL

28 Max Gawn MELB

27 Shai Bolton RICH

27 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

27 Jack Higgins STK

27 James Sicily HAW

26 Jack Steele STK

25 Jayden Short RICH

24 Bailey Smith WB