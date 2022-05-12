SUPERSTAR Marcus Bontempelli is back as the Western Bulldogs have made five changes for Friday night's huge clash against Collingwood.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell has been rested by the Hawks, No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis will miss his first game through injury, while Reilly O'Brien has been axed from Adelaide's team to face Brisbane.

But the biggest name as the round nine teams drop on Thursday night is Bontempelli, back after missing last Friday's loss to Port Adelaide to help the flagging Bulldogs.

Luke Beveridge will also have the services of reliable defender Alex Keath who is back from injury to take on the Magpies, while ruckman Jordon Sweet has come in for the rested Stefan Martin.

Collingwood will miss spark-plug forward Jack Ginnivan through illness.

Horne-Francis has been a model of consistency in his first season for North Melbourne, but will miss playing Port Adelaide with a hamstring injury.

The Kangaroos welcome back key forward Nick Larkey from suspension and have included Tom Powell.

Matthew Nicks has swung the axe after Adelaide was hammered by Carlton, omitting five players ahead of Saturday night's home match against Brisbane, to go along with the neck injury suffered by Lachie Murphy.

Ruckman O'Brien is the biggest name, while Billy Frampton, Harry Schoenberg and Lachie Gollant will also watch from the grandstand.

Young forward Darcy Fogarty is among those given another opportunity.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has opted to bring Eric Hipwood back into the senior team at the first possible chance, with the tall forward missing the past 10 months following a ruptured ACL.

Sydney will be bolstered by the return of ruckman Tom Hickey for its match with Essendon, while best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley is among four inclusions for the Bombers.

Geelong captain Joel Selwood is back for the Cats, as is ruckman Rhys Stanley to face St Kilda.

The Saints have recalled Jack Billings after he overcame a hamstring injury, while Cooper Sharman will play his second game of the season after being the unused medical-sub earlier in the year.

Premiership players Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin are back for Richmond, who have rested Shane Edwards to face Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks have rested Brownlow medallist Mitchell and recalled power forward Mitch Lewis and Chad Wingard among four changes.

Sam Draper tackles Tom Mitchell during the Bombers-Hawks clash in round eight on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Just as Fremantle looked like getting closer to its best team to face Gold Coast on Sunday, veteran forward Michael Walters will miss through the League's health and safety protocols.

The Dockers have recalled Rory Lobb, Blake Acres, Travis Collyer and Michael Frederick, while Griffin Logue has also been named on the extended bench.

Fresh off a win over Sydney, the Suns have added former No.2 draft pick Noah Anderson, who missed the last-start triumph through illness.

Carlton's midfield could have some extra grunt when it faces Greater Western Sydney in Leon Cameron's farewell match on Sunday, with George Hewett added to the eight-man bench after overcoming a calf niggle.

In the final match of the round, West Coast has got some troops back to face Melbourne at Optus Stadium, with Alex Witherden, Greg Clark and Bailey Williams all back from health and safety protocols.

The Demons have included Adam Tomlinson and Jake Melksham in their 26-man squad that will be trimmed on Friday afternoon.

Friday, May 13

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Poulter

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), J.Ginnivan (illness)

Last week's sub: Jack Madgen (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, M.Bontempelli, J.Sweet, L.Cleary, R.West

Out: R.Smith (omitted), T.O'Brien (calf), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), C.Weightman (collarbone), S.Martin (managed), H.Crozier (Medi-Sub)

New: Luke Cleary

Last week's sub: Hayden Crozier (replaced T. O'Brien)

Saturday, May 14

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Nash, C.Wingard, M.Lewis, S.Butler

Out: J.Callow (omitted), J.Ward (omitted), T.Mitchell (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)

New: Sam Butler

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels (unused)

RICHMOND

In: B.Nyuon, D.Prestia, N.Vlastuin

Out: R.Mansell (suspension), S.Edwards (managed), S.Stack (Medi-Sub), J.Gibcus (HS Protocol)

New: Bigoa Nyuon

Last week's sub: Sydney Stack (unused)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Larkey, T.Powell

Out: B.McKay (knee), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring), H.Greenwood (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Jack Mahony (replaced B. McKay)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Farrell

Out: R.Bonner (ankle), T.Dumont (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Lachie Jones (replaced R. Bonner)

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: C.Sharman, J.Billings

Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), M.Windhager (omitted), D.Butler (Achilles)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced D. Butler)

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley, J.Selwood

Out: J.Bews (concussion), C.Stephens (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced J.Bews)

Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey, S.Wicks, J.Bell

Out: B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), B.Campbell (managed), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's medical sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, J.Kelly, M.Guelfi, S.Durham

Out: B.Ham (omitted), K.Baldwin (omitted), D.Smith (illness), B.Zerk-Thatcher (injured), A.Lord (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Alastair Lord (unused)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, N.McHenry, K.Strachan, D.Fogarty, J.Soligo

Out: B.Cook (omitted), R.O'Brien (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), L.Murphy (neck)



Last week's sub: James Rowe (replaced L. Murphy)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, E.Hipwood

Out: R.Lester (managed), D.McStay (ankle), T.Berry (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced D. McStay)

Sunday, May 15

Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Anderson, C.Constable, S.Day, J.Jeffrey, S.Flanders

Out: J.Lukosius (knee), A.Davies (managed)

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Acres, T.Colyer, M.Frederick, R.Lobb, E.Hughes, G.Logue

Out: N.O'Driscoll (foot), M.Walters (HS Protocol), S.Switkowski (concussion)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced S. Switkowski)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Stone, J.Riccardi, T.Bruhn

Out: Nil



Last week's sub: Matt de Boer (unused)

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, P.Dow, L.Plowman, G.Hewett, J.Motlop, L.Fogarty

Out: Le.Young (HS Protocol), J.Martin (calf), H.McKay (knee)

Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced J. Martin)

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, B.Williams, J.Nelson, H.Dixon, G.Clark

Out: J.Florenca (omitted), D.Mountford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Declan Mountford (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, A.Tomlinson, K.Chandler, M.Brown

Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)