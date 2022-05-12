SUPERSTAR Marcus Bontempelli is back as the Western Bulldogs have made five changes for Friday night's huge clash against Collingwood.
Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell has been rested by the Hawks, No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis will miss his first game through injury, while Reilly O'Brien has been axed from Adelaide's team to face Brisbane.
But the biggest name as the round nine teams drop on Thursday night is Bontempelli, back after missing last Friday's loss to Port Adelaide to help the flagging Bulldogs.
Luke Beveridge will also have the services of reliable defender Alex Keath who is back from injury to take on the Magpies, while ruckman Jordon Sweet has come in for the rested Stefan Martin.
Collingwood will miss spark-plug forward Jack Ginnivan through illness.
Horne-Francis has been a model of consistency in his first season for North Melbourne, but will miss playing Port Adelaide with a hamstring injury.
The Kangaroos welcome back key forward Nick Larkey from suspension and have included Tom Powell.
Matthew Nicks has swung the axe after Adelaide was hammered by Carlton, omitting five players ahead of Saturday night's home match against Brisbane, to go along with the neck injury suffered by Lachie Murphy.
Ruckman O'Brien is the biggest name, while Billy Frampton, Harry Schoenberg and Lachie Gollant will also watch from the grandstand.
Young forward Darcy Fogarty is among those given another opportunity.
Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has opted to bring Eric Hipwood back into the senior team at the first possible chance, with the tall forward missing the past 10 months following a ruptured ACL.
Sydney will be bolstered by the return of ruckman Tom Hickey for its match with Essendon, while best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley is among four inclusions for the Bombers.
Geelong captain Joel Selwood is back for the Cats, as is ruckman Rhys Stanley to face St Kilda.
The Saints have recalled Jack Billings after he overcame a hamstring injury, while Cooper Sharman will play his second game of the season after being the unused medical-sub earlier in the year.
Premiership players Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin are back for Richmond, who have rested Shane Edwards to face Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks have rested Brownlow medallist Mitchell and recalled power forward Mitch Lewis and Chad Wingard among four changes.
Just as Fremantle looked like getting closer to its best team to face Gold Coast on Sunday, veteran forward Michael Walters will miss through the League's health and safety protocols.
The Dockers have recalled Rory Lobb, Blake Acres, Travis Collyer and Michael Frederick, while Griffin Logue has also been named on the extended bench.
Fresh off a win over Sydney, the Suns have added former No.2 draft pick Noah Anderson, who missed the last-start triumph through illness.
Carlton's midfield could have some extra grunt when it faces Greater Western Sydney in Leon Cameron's farewell match on Sunday, with George Hewett added to the eight-man bench after overcoming a calf niggle.
In the final match of the round, West Coast has got some troops back to face Melbourne at Optus Stadium, with Alex Witherden, Greg Clark and Bailey Williams all back from health and safety protocols.
The Demons have included Adam Tomlinson and Jake Melksham in their 26-man squad that will be trimmed on Friday afternoon.
Friday, May 13
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Poulter
Out: T.Bianco (omitted), J.Ginnivan (illness)
Last week's sub: Jack Madgen (unused)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, M.Bontempelli, J.Sweet, L.Cleary, R.West
Out: R.Smith (omitted), T.O'Brien (calf), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), C.Weightman (collarbone), S.Martin (managed), H.Crozier (Medi-Sub)
New: Luke Cleary
Last week's sub: Hayden Crozier (replaced T. O'Brien)
Saturday, May 14
Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Nash, C.Wingard, M.Lewis, S.Butler
Out: J.Callow (omitted), J.Ward (omitted), T.Mitchell (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)
New: Sam Butler
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels (unused)
RICHMOND
In: B.Nyuon, D.Prestia, N.Vlastuin
Out: R.Mansell (suspension), S.Edwards (managed), S.Stack (Medi-Sub), J.Gibcus (HS Protocol)
New: Bigoa Nyuon
Last week's sub: Sydney Stack (unused)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: N.Larkey, T.Powell
Out: B.McKay (knee), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring), H.Greenwood (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Jack Mahony (replaced B. McKay)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: K.Farrell
Out: R.Bonner (ankle), T.Dumont (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Lachie Jones (replaced R. Bonner)
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: C.Sharman, J.Billings
Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), M.Windhager (omitted), D.Butler (Achilles)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced D. Butler)
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley, J.Selwood
Out: J.Bews (concussion), C.Stephens (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced J.Bews)
Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.Hickey, S.Wicks, J.Bell
Out: B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), B.Campbell (managed), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's medical sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, J.Kelly, M.Guelfi, S.Durham
Out: B.Ham (omitted), K.Baldwin (omitted), D.Smith (illness), B.Zerk-Thatcher (injured), A.Lord (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Alastair Lord (unused)
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, N.McHenry, K.Strachan, D.Fogarty, J.Soligo
Out: B.Cook (omitted), R.O'Brien (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), L.Murphy (neck)
Last week's sub: James Rowe (replaced L. Murphy)
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, E.Hipwood
Out: R.Lester (managed), D.McStay (ankle), T.Berry (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced D. McStay)
Sunday, May 15
Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: N.Anderson, C.Constable, S.Day, J.Jeffrey, S.Flanders
Out: J.Lukosius (knee), A.Davies (managed)
Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)
FREMANTLE
In: B.Acres, T.Colyer, M.Frederick, R.Lobb, E.Hughes, G.Logue
Out: N.O'Driscoll (foot), M.Walters (HS Protocol), S.Switkowski (concussion)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced S. Switkowski)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Stone, J.Riccardi, T.Bruhn
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Matt de Boer (unused)
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, P.Dow, L.Plowman, G.Hewett, J.Motlop, L.Fogarty
Out: Le.Young (HS Protocol), J.Martin (calf), H.McKay (knee)
Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced J. Martin)
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Witherden, B.Williams, J.Nelson, H.Dixon, G.Clark
Out: J.Florenca (omitted), D.Mountford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Declan Mountford (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, A.Tomlinson, K.Chandler, M.Brown
Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)