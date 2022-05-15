The AFL advises that the Match Review of Round Nine's Saturday games has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were two incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Marlion Pickett, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Dylan Moore, Hawthorn, during the second quarter of the Round Nine match between Hawthorn and Richmond played at the MCG on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Marlion Pickett bumps Dylan Moore during Richmond's win over Hawthorn in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

James Rowbottom, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Zach Merrett, Essendon, during the second quarter of the Round Nine match between Sydney Swans and Essendon played at the SCG on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could this Swan be in hot water for Merrett contact? James Rowbottom may attract MRO attention for collecting Zach Merrett high in this clash

Incidents assessed:

The incident involving Richmond's Tom Lynch and Hawthorn's Jarman Impey from the third quarter of Saturday's match between Richmond and Hawthorn was assessed. Lynch takes possession of the loose ball on the wing. Impey approaches to tackle from side on and high contact is made by Lynch on Impey. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Lynch's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could Lynch find himself in MRO strife for this contact? Tom Lynch may come under MRO scrutiny for collecting Jarman Impey high in this fend

The incident involving the Geelong Cats' Jake Kolodjashnij and St Kilda's Jack Higgins from the second quarter of Saturday's match between St Kilda and the Geelong Cats was assessed. Kolodjashnij disposes of the ball on the wing. Higgins approaches from the opposite direction and body contact is made by Kolodjashnij on Higgins. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Kolodjashnij's actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.



