Brisbane star Lachie Neale in action against Adelaide in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane star Lachie Neale closed the gap on Patrick Cripps atop the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, polling a perfect 10 votes against Adelaide.

Neale starred with maximum votes in the Lions' 36-point win over Adelaide on Saturday night.

The 2020 Brownlow medallist moved to within four of Cripps (53), with Clayton Oliver (51), who polled four votes in Melbourne's thrashing of West Coast, in second.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

A pair of ruckmen, Richmond's Toby Nankervis and St Kilda's Paddy Ryder, joined Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines, Sydney midfielder Callum Mills, Carlton gun Sam Walsh and Neale with 10-vote games in round nine.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round nine's best moments Watch the standout highlights from the round

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

9 Adam Treloar (WB)

8 Bailey Smith (WB)

5 Josh Dunkley (WB)

4 Jack Macrae (WB)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Treloar teases ex-side with terrific three Adam Treloar produces his best performance of the season against his former club with three goals and a wealth of disposals

Hawthorn v Richmond

10 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

6 Tom Lynch (RICH)

4 Liam Baker (RICH)

3 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Dustin Martin (RICH)

2 Dion Prestia (RICH)

2 Shai Bolton (RICH)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nankervis nails one from the top shelf Toby Nankervis takes it out the ruck and kicks a spectacular goal

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

8 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

4 Karl Amon (PORT)

3 Zak Butters (PORT)

1 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

St Kilda v Geelong

10 Paddy Ryder (STK)

5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

5 Brad Crouch (STK)

4 Jade Gresham (STK)

3 Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 Zak Jones (STK)

1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Saints hit the front with two in a red-hot minute Back-to-back goals from Jack Billings and Mason Wood has seen the Saints hit the front since early in the first quarter

Sydney v Essendon

10 Callum Mills (SYD)

8 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Tom Papley (SYD)

4 Errol Gulden (SYD)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

1 Tom McCartin (SYD)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v Essendon The Swans and Bombers clash in round nine

Adelaide v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Dayne Zorko (BL)

7 Charlie Cameron (BL)

2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane The Crows and Lions clash in round nine

Gold Coast v Fremantle

9 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Mabior Chol (GCFC)

4 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

3 Griffin Logue (FRE)

2 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

1 Will Brodie (FRE)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Chol's big day out lifts Suns to massive win Mabior Chol was at his dominant best as he slammed home four goals to lead his side to a huge win over the Dockers

GWS v Carlton

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

8 Sam Docherty (CARL)

3 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

3 George Hewett (CARL)

3 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

2 Sam Taylor (GWS)

1 Braydon Preuss (GWS)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walsh's double dose gives Blues blistering start Sam Walsh kicks two goals in quick succession to spark Carlton into action

West Coast v Melbourne

9 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

5 Jack Viney (MELB)

4 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

2 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Tom McDonald (MELB)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petracca goes long after Oliver's wonderful weaving Christian Petracca kicks a great long goal following Clayton Oliver's classy stoppage work

LEADERBOARD

53 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

51 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

49 Lachie Neale (BL)

47 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

44 Christian Petracca (MELB)

41 Callum Mills (SYD)

38 Touk Miller (GCFC)

32 Bailey Smith (WB)

31 Jack Crisp (COLL)

31 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

31 Darcy Parish (ESS)

30 Max Gawn (MELB)

30 James Sicily (HAW)

29 Shai Bolton (RICH)

28 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

27 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

27 Jack Higgins (STK)

26 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

26 Jack Steele (STK)