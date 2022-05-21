Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Essendon: Tex Wanganeen

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi 
Narrm: Toby Bedford 

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Rhys Stanley and Quinton Narkle replaced in selected side by Francis Evans and Cooper Stephens
Port Adelaide: None

MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Gryan Miers
Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick 

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Gold Coast: Oleg Markov

