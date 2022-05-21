Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jake Aarts

Essendon: Tex Wanganeen



Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes



North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

Narrm: Toby Bedford

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Rhys Stanley and Quinton Narkle replaced in selected side by Francis Evans and Cooper Stephens

Port Adelaide: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Gryan Miers

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Gold Coast: Oleg Markov

