Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Essendon: Tex Wanganeen
TIGERS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
CROWS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi
Narrm: Toby Bedford
ROOS v DEMONS Follow it live
Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Rhys Stanley and Quinton Narkle replaced in selected side by Francis Evans and Cooper Stephens
Port Adelaide: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Gryan Miers
Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick
CATS v POWER Full match coverage and stats
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Gold Coast: Oleg Markov
DOGS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats