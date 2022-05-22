GREATER Western Sydney will be hoping to start life after Leon Cameron with a bang while West Coast will be searching for its second win of the season when the two sides meet on Sunday.

For their first game under interim coach Mark McVeigh, the Giants made plenty of changes, with Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes, Finn Callaghan and Connor Stone to miss through injury and illness, with Lachie Keeffe and Cooper Hamilton dropped.

McVeigh's challenge only got greater on Saturday, with important trio Braydon Preuss, Lachie Ash (both illness) and Tim Taranto (injury) ruled out.

After a loss to ladder leader Melbourne last week, the Eagles will be buoyed by the return of Andrew Gaff and Luke Shuey, but will be without Sam Petrevski-Seton (HS protocols), Luke Foley (concussion) and Liam Ryan (suspension).

As the club starts a rebuild after several years as a League powerhouse, past West Coast greats paid a visit to current players during the week to remind them that hard work now will pay off in the long run.

The clash presents a great chance for the Eagles to pull themselves off the canvas, with the 2-7 Giants farewelling Cameron last week with a 30-point loss to Carlton.

The Eagles sit at the bottom of the ladder, with the Giants in 15th spot.