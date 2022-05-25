Sydney players after the loss to Carlton in round 10 on May 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Swans v Tigers a really intriguing game

- Dusty in Sydney

- Hawks' ruck situation

- Will Fyfe follow some of the greats and play in the seconds?

In today's episode

0:21 – Sydney’s lacklustre start

2:30 – A "season-defining" clash

3:37 – Could we see Dustin Martin on the SCG a whole lot more?

5:32 – How badly will Richmond feel Tom Lynch’s absence?

6:49 – Logan McDonald looks to continue his good form from last week

8:47 – Sam Mitchell’s ruck challenge

10:47 – Is mid-season trading worth being introduced?

13:49 – Nat Fyfe may return via the WAFL

14:40 – Superstars that played in the VFL for a week