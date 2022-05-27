FIVE goals from Lance Franklin have helped a tenacious Sydney to overcome a 33-point deficit and defeat Richmond by six points.

In a chaotic finish to the match, Chad Warner booted the ball into the crowd on the final siren after Dion Prestia had been paid a free kick – which is normally a 50m penalty – but the umpire deemed the Swan hadn't heard the whistle amid the crowd and siren.

Prestia then had a shot from 65m in the hope of tying the match, which fell well short.

It was a frantic - and at times, messy - game played in slippery conditions, and the Tigers started full of fire before Franklin's fifth saw the Swans take the lead with 10 minutes left in Marn Grook at the SCG.

SWANS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

It was a tumultuous game for the champion, who had booted four against 19-year-old Josh Gibcus, before Dylan Grimes was moved onto the superstar with 15 minutes left in the last quarter, and an incident with Trent Cotchin will be scrutinised.

Franklin also was awarded the Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal for his best-on-ground performance.

Gibcus was thrown forward in the final minutes and cut the margin to six with three minutes left with his first AFL goal, but the Swans hung on in the 16.10 (106) to 15.10 (100) result.

The ferocious three-peat Tiger energy was back in the first half, piling on seven consecutive goals – including two from late inclusion Hugo Ralphsmith – as Ivan Soldo and Toby Nankervis initially took advantage of a Tom Hickey-less Sydney ruck division.

But the run came to a shuddering halt when Shai Bolton conceded a 50m penalty for not returning the ball correctly, resulting in a Braeden Campbell major, and the Swans wrested back control.

Warner (27, seven clearances) was instrumental in the middle as the Swans started dominating clearances, closing the margin to 25 at the main break.

Richmond took all of 16 seconds to kick things back into gear at the start of the third via a Jayden Short bomb, but Sydney subsequently took control around the ground and spread the field to bypass Richmond's spare in defence.

Franklin cut the margin to 18 with a classic wheel and thumping goal from 55, while another undisciplined Tiger free kick – this time a late bump from co-captain Nankervis – saw Sam Reid reduce the gap to just six at three-quarter time.

Dane Rampe had the unenviable task of manning Dustin Martin, and held the superstar well in attack, although the Tiger found a fair bit of the footy when venturing further afield.

Paddy McCartin and Jake Lloyd held sway in the air against the Tiger forward line missing Tom Lynch.

Energizer bunny Liam Baker was at his bustling, frenetic best in defence with a couple of notable smothers, while Cotchin and Prestia were busy in the middle.

Three minutes of Buddy madness

Franklin could come under some MRO scrutiny for what appeared to be an open-handed slap that just caught Trent Cotchin's chin. The former Tiger skipper had been getting under Franklin's skin by blocking inside 50 – and had a free kick paid against him – before the slap resulted in a reversal. Shai Bolton capitalised when the ball bounced down the other end, before the legendary Swan soared high with a contested mark and goal less than 30 seconds later.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Buddy in hot water over this hit? Lance Franklin makes high contact with Trent Cotchin as tempers flare at the SCG

Frantic finish caps off eventful game

Some matches meander along, and others are so actioned-packed it feels like an entire game has played out in the space of a half. This clash was one of the latter, and the weird ending added to the chaotic vibe of the match. Warner told Channel 7 post-match he didn't hear the whistle, and added with a grin that coach John Longmire had told him: "Brilliant game, just be a bit careful."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last Two Minutes: Swans hold on in controversial finish The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Richmond in round eleven

Tussle for the eight

The two sides were equal on points and separated by just 0.02 per cent coming into Friday night's clash. Richmond now goes into its bye with six wins and five losses while the Swans (seven and four) will face reigning premier Melbourne before its mid-season break.

SYDNEY 3.4 6.7 10.10 16.10 (106)

RICHMOND 5.0 11.2 12.4 15.10 (100)

GOALS

Sydney: Franklin 5, Reid 3, Hayward 2, Parker, Campbell, Rowbottom, Papley, Heeney, Wicks

Richmond: Ralphsmith 2, Edwards 2, Short 2, Graham 2, Martin, D.Rioli, Riewoldt, M.Rioli, Bolton, Prestia, Gibcus

BEST

Sydney: Franklin, Warner, Parker, Rowbottom, Ladhams, Mills

Richmond: Baker, Prestia, Cotchin, Short, Graham

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Richmond: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nick Blakey (illness) replaced in selected side by Colin O'Riordan

Richmond: Marlion Pickett (illness) replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Robbie Fox (unused)

Richmond: Noah Cumberland (unused)