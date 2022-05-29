PORT Adelaide is continuing to claw its way back up the ladder, staving off an Essendon fightback to win its fifth game of the season by 16 points on Sunday evening.

Charlie Dixon booted two goals in his first AFL game of the season, helping Port to the 9.12 (66) to 6.4 (50) win at a very wet Adelaide Oval.

The Power dominated early, kicking seven goals before the Bombers got on the board.

Port led by as much as 38 points halfway through the second half, but the Dons kicked five in a row to pare the margin back to just 14 points at the final change.

But neither side fired a shot in the final term, with Port having enough of a buffer to see out the game.

