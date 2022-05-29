The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 11 Saturday games have been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Isaac Smith, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Striking Lachlan Murphy, the Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round 11 match between the Geelong Cats and the Adelaide Crows played at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jarman Impey, Hawthorn, has been charged with Other Misconduct against Ben Ainsworth, the Gold Coast SUNS, during the third quarter of the Round 11 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Hawthorn played at TIO Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Other Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Sam Frost, Hawthorn, has been charged with Forceful Front-On-Contact against Brandon Ellis, Gold Coast SUNS, during the fourth quarter of the Round 11 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Hawthorn played at TIO Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.