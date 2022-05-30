Sydney coach John Longmire speaks with Lance Franklin at training on Monday, May 30, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY is challenging the one-match ban handed to superstar Lance Franklin for striking Richmond midfielder Trent Cotchin on Friday night.

Franklin struck Cotchin during the second quarter of the Swans' thrilling six-point victory at the SCG.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded Franklin's contact as intentional, low impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game suspension.

But the Swans confirmed on Monday they would be challenging the suspension in a bid to have Franklin available to face Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night.

"We are just going to challenge the MRO's view of it was an intentional strike," Swans coach John Longmire told reporters on Monday.

"That is what we will be doing. There's not much more I can say outside of that at the moment."

Franklin was the star of the show against the Tigers with five goals and took home the Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal for best afield.

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal during round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne will be without defender Steven May due to concussion, but is set to welcome back four premiership players.

Franklin tangled with Cotchin late in the second quarter of the SCG fixture when the Swans forward was blocked by the former Tigers captain.

The pair faced each other and remonstrated with Franklin shoving Cotchin to the neck area before appearing to hit him in the face with an open right hand.

Cotchin reeled back and held a hand to his jaw after impact and was given a free kick, but he was not injured and played out the game.

Trent Cotchin reacts after a confrontation with Lance Franklin in Sydney's win over Richmond in round 11, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Longmire said he was limited in what he could say about the incident ahead of the Tribunal hearing but defended Franklin's fairness as a player.

"His focus generally is on us winning and he's a real competitor, I was disappointed when the free kick was given away in that case," Longmire said.

"But generally he's a real competitor that loves to win and really sets a good example for our team."

Franklin last season had a one-match ban for striking Fremantle's Luke Ryan overturned at the AFL Tribunal.

And the 328-gamer has a long history of facing charges since his debut for Hawthorn in 2005.

Franklin has been suspended for a total of seven matches and been fined $16,750 throughout his career.