THE LATEST on Jacob Weitering, Jack Higgins, Jaeger O'Meara and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 11.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  H&S protocols  1 week
 Jordon Butts  Concussion  1 week
 Josh Rachele  Corked thigh  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that is still being managed. He has a history with the issue, but the Crows are hopeful he will get through training on Wednesday and be available. While Taylor Walker emerges from health and safety protocols on Wednesday, Brown has entered them and will be unavailable. Butts has shown good signs after his concussion and is expected to be available after the round 13 bye. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Hugh McCluggage  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

McCluggage was close to being available last week and if he ticks off the club's main training session on Thursday and pulls up OK on Friday, should make the trip to Perth to play Fremantle. Daniher is progressing well and will likely be back after the bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Matt Kennedy  Quad  1 week
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  1 week
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  3 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  9 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  6 weeks
 Zac Williams  Calf  8-10 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without Weitering for at least the next six weeks, but could regain Kennedy and Marchbank after the bye. Pittonet is expected back in mid-July, while Cuningham and Curnow have suffered setbacks. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Will Kelly  Hip  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Shoulder  4 weeks
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Grundy met with a specialist last week and is now only a month away from returning from a PCL injury. Key defender Dean and mobile forward Johnson have started training with the main group and are closing in on returns. Dean is yet to play a game since being drafted by Collingwood at the end of last season. Kreuger was moved to the inactive list late last week to open up a selection in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Madgen is still at least a month away, but this will be a big week for his recovery from a shoulder injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Foot  8-10 weeks
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  Test
 Mason Redman  Suspension  Available
 Will Snelling  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  Test
 Patrick Voss  Foot  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers have the bye this week which will give extra time for Stringer and Guelfi to get over their hamstring concerns. The Bombers will also regain Redman from suspension for their round 13 Friday night clash with Carlton. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Season
 Nat Fyfe  Back  Test
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Sam Switkowski  Suspended  1 week
 Matt Taberner  Back  Test
 Joel Western  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Taberner has pulled up sore after suffering back spasms against Melbourne and will be eased into the week. He has experienced the issue in the past, however, and shown he can recover from it rapidly. Fyfe is expected to play his first game for the season, but the Dockers are open to that being in the WAFL. Amiss has been moved onto the inactive list, opening a list spot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  2 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  2 weeks
 Jack Henry  Foot  2 weeks
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Test
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  3 weeks
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ankle  Test
 Nick Stevens  Foot  TBC
 Paul Tsapatolis  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Rohan and Stanley are aiming to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs. The pair need to prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session at GMHBA Stadium. Henry won't be available until after the bye but is building up his workload following the foot injury he suffered against Hawthorn on Easter Monday. Dangerfield is still missing with a calf issue and is expected to good to go after the bye - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Corbett  Hip  3 weeks
 Jy Farrar  Concussion  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  4 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  3 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Great news with successful surgery for Thompson’s meniscus injury. The key defender is expected to be back training shortly and available in the next month. Farrar has passed every concussion test to date and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Shoulder  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Arm  1-2 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  TBC
 Tim Taranto  Back  Test
 Callan Ward  Concussion  1 week
 Lachie Whitfield  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The bad news just keeps piling up for the Giants with Hill's cancer diagnosis. However, a few Giants should be in line to return following this weekend's bye. Ward could be available for round 13 if he passes concussion protocols, while Taranto, Whitfield and Davis would all be chances of playing. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  4 weeks
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Jaeger O'Meara  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  4 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  Test
 Jack Scrimshaw  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Josh Ward  Concussion  Test
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn might have two ruckmen available for Sunday's clash against Collingwood with Lynch (concussion) and Reeves (shoulder) needing to prove their fitness this week. The Hawks have lost another player to concussion with Scrimshaw substituted out of the game in Darwin. O'Meara missed the trip to the Northern Territory with hamstring tightness after dealing with illness but should be available this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Harmes  Hamstring  Test
 Blake Howes  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Ed Langdon  Ribs  Test
 Steven May  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  Test
 Joel Smith  Ankle  5-7 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident they will regain important quartet Harmes, Langdon, McDonald and Salem this week. Kade Chandler (suspension) is also available, while Michael Hibberd (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. May has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.- Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Quad  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  5-6 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  Test
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ben McKay  Knee  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  Test
 Cam Zurhaar  Foot  2 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Just when the Kangaroos' injury list looked to be easing, Zurhaar will miss the next fortnight with a foot injury while Comben has undergone surgery and could be sidelined for up to six weeks. McKay could return, though Coleman-Jones has a tight quad and is no certainty. Bonar, Hall and Polec will likely return after the bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  6-7 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  1 week
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Inactive
 Josh Sinn  Groin  7-9 weeks
 Sam Skinner  Concussion  1 week
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

After returning from recent quad tightness in the SANFL, Fantasia suffered a quad strain, with scans confirming the injury on Sunday evening. The Power are yet to confirm a timeline for the small forward, who has played one game this season. Pasini's move to the inactive list has opened a list spot. The Power have a bye at both AFL and SANFL level, giving Skinner an extra week to recover from concussion. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Hip  1-2 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond heads into its bye with a relatively healthy squad. While the trio on the injury list are all valuable players, they have short-term injuries. Marlion Pickett will also be available after he was a late withdrawal from the Sydney loss with illness. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hunter Clark  H&S protocols  Available
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  Indefinite
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Jack Higgins  Concussion/H&S protocols  Test
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  4 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Clark and Higgins should be available for selection following the bye after the pair entered health and safety protocols last week. Higgins still needs to tick off his concussion protocols, given he hadn't exited them before contracting COVID-19. Steele continues to edge closer to a return from shoulder surgery and could return as early as the trip to Sydney in late June. Hannebery has started some training post calf surgery, but his return date remains unclear right now. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  TBC
 Tom Hickey  Toe  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  2 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes on Hickey this week as he tries to recover in time to play Melbourne on Saturday night. The reliable ruckman is expected to train later in the week to put his hand up for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Jeremy McGovern  Back  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke Strnadica  Calf  Test
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles hope McGovern can prove his fitness by Thursday after suffering a nerve-related back injury against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan, Rioli and Petruccelle could all recover in time to play a WAFL game over the Eagles' round 13 bye. Cole's 'inactive' status is being considered this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Illness  Available
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs have started to get closer to their full complement of players available in recent weeks, with Jason Johannisen and Mitch Wallis playing in the VFL last week back from their respective injuries, while Bailey Smith has declared himself a certain starter against Geelong on Friday night after missing the trip to Perth due to illness. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 