THE LATEST on Jacob Weitering, Jack Higgins, Jaeger O'Meara and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 11.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|H&S protocols
|1 week
|Jordon Butts
|Concussion
|1 week
|Josh Rachele
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that is still being managed. He has a history with the issue, but the Crows are hopeful he will get through training on Wednesday and be available. While Taylor Walker emerges from health and safety protocols on Wednesday, Brown has entered them and will be unavailable. Butts has shown good signs after his concussion and is expected to be available after the round 13 bye. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
McCluggage was close to being available last week and if he ticks off the club's main training session on Thursday and pulls up OK on Friday, should make the trip to Perth to play Fremantle. Daniher is progressing well and will likely be back after the bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Matt Kennedy
|Quad
|1 week
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|1 week
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|9 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|6 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will be without Weitering for at least the next six weeks, but could regain Kennedy and Marchbank after the bye. Pittonet is expected back in mid-July, while Cuningham and Curnow have suffered setbacks. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Hip
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Grundy met with a specialist last week and is now only a month away from returning from a PCL injury. Key defender Dean and mobile forward Johnson have started training with the main group and are closing in on returns. Dean is yet to play a game since being drafted by Collingwood at the end of last season. Kreuger was moved to the inactive list late last week to open up a selection in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Madgen is still at least a month away, but this will be a big week for his recovery from a shoulder injury. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mason Redman
|Suspension
|Available
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers have the bye this week which will give extra time for Stringer and Guelfi to get over their hamstring concerns. The Bombers will also regain Redman from suspension for their round 13 Friday night clash with Carlton. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Season
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Sam Switkowski
|Suspended
|1 week
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|Test
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2022
Early prognosis
Taberner has pulled up sore after suffering back spasms against Melbourne and will be eased into the week. He has experienced the issue in the past, however, and shown he can recover from it rapidly. Fyfe is expected to play his first game for the season, but the Dockers are open to that being in the WAFL. Amiss has been moved onto the inactive list, opening a list spot. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Test
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Nick Stevens
|Foot
|TBC
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Rohan and Stanley are aiming to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs. The pair need to prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session at GMHBA Stadium. Henry won't be available until after the bye but is building up his workload following the foot injury he suffered against Hawthorn on Easter Monday. Dangerfield is still missing with a calf issue and is expected to good to go after the bye - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|3 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Great news with successful surgery for Thompson’s meniscus injury. The key defender is expected to be back training shortly and available in the next month. Farrar has passed every concussion test to date and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Arm
|1-2 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tim Taranto
|Back
|Test
|Callan Ward
|Concussion
|1 week
|Lachie Whitfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The bad news just keeps piling up for the Giants with Hill's cancer diagnosis. However, a few Giants should be in line to return following this weekend's bye. Ward could be available for round 13 if he passes concussion protocols, while Taranto, Whitfield and Davis would all be chances of playing. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Hawthorn might have two ruckmen available for Sunday's clash against Collingwood with Lynch (concussion) and Reeves (shoulder) needing to prove their fitness this week. The Hawks have lost another player to concussion with Scrimshaw substituted out of the game in Darwin. O'Meara missed the trip to the Northern Territory with hamstring tightness after dealing with illness but should be available this weekend. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Ed Langdon
|Ribs
|Test
|Steven May
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are confident they will regain important quartet Harmes, Langdon, McDonald and Salem this week. Kade Chandler (suspension) is also available, while Michael Hibberd (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. May has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.- Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Quad
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|5-6 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben McKay
|Knee
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Just when the Kangaroos' injury list looked to be easing, Zurhaar will miss the next fortnight with a foot injury while Comben has undergone surgery and could be sidelined for up to six weeks. McKay could return, though Coleman-Jones has a tight quad and is no certainty. Bonar, Hall and Polec will likely return after the bye. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|6-7 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|1 week
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Inactive
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|7-9 weeks
|Sam Skinner
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
After returning from recent quad tightness in the SANFL, Fantasia suffered a quad strain, with scans confirming the injury on Sunday evening. The Power are yet to confirm a timeline for the small forward, who has played one game this season. Pasini's move to the inactive list has opened a list spot. The Power have a bye at both AFL and SANFL level, giving Skinner an extra week to recover from concussion. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Richmond heads into its bye with a relatively healthy squad. While the trio on the injury list are all valuable players, they have short-term injuries. Marlion Pickett will also be available after he was a late withdrawal from the Sydney loss with illness. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hunter Clark
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion/H&S protocols
|Test
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
Clark and Higgins should be available for selection following the bye after the pair entered health and safety protocols last week. Higgins still needs to tick off his concussion protocols, given he hadn't exited them before contracting COVID-19. Steele continues to edge closer to a return from shoulder surgery and could return as early as the trip to Sydney in late June. Hannebery has started some training post calf surgery, but his return date remains unclear right now. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|TBC
|Tom Hickey
|Toe
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
All eyes on Hickey this week as he tries to recover in time to play Melbourne on Saturday night. The reliable ruckman is expected to train later in the week to put his hand up for selection. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jeremy McGovern
|Back
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke Strnadica
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The Eagles hope McGovern can prove his fitness by Thursday after suffering a nerve-related back injury against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan, Rioli and Petruccelle could all recover in time to play a WAFL game over the Eagles' round 13 bye. Cole's 'inactive' status is being considered this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Illness
|Available
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: May 31, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs have started to get closer to their full complement of players available in recent weeks, with Jason Johannisen and Mitch Wallis playing in the VFL last week back from their respective injuries, while Bailey Smith has declared himself a certain starter against Geelong on Friday night after missing the trip to Perth due to illness. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list