THE LATEST on Jacob Weitering, Jack Higgins, Jaeger O'Meara and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 11.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown H&S protocols 1 week Jordon Butts Concussion 1 week Josh Rachele Corked thigh Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that is still being managed. He has a history with the issue, but the Crows are hopeful he will get through training on Wednesday and be available. While Taylor Walker emerges from health and safety protocols on Wednesday, Brown has entered them and will be unavailable. Butts has shown good signs after his concussion and is expected to be available after the round 13 bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder 2-3 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 1-2 weeks Hugh McCluggage Hamstring Test Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

McCluggage was close to being available last week and if he ticks off the club's main training session on Thursday and pulls up OK on Friday, should make the trip to Perth to play Fremantle. Daniher is progressing well and will likely be back after the bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 2-4 weeks Matt Kennedy Quad 1 week Caleb Marchbank Knee 1 week Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 6-8 weeks Harry McKay Knee 3 weeks Alex Mirkov Ankle 1-2 weeks Luke Parks Foot 9 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 5-7 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder 6 weeks Zac Williams Calf 8-10 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without Weitering for at least the next six weeks, but could regain Kennedy and Marchbank after the bye. Pittonet is expected back in mid-July, while Cuningham and Curnow have suffered setbacks. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 3-4 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 4-6 weeks Ash Johnson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Will Kelly Hip Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Shoulder 4 weeks Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Grundy met with a specialist last week and is now only a month away from returning from a PCL injury. Key defender Dean and mobile forward Johnson have started training with the main group and are closing in on returns. Dean is yet to play a game since being drafted by Collingwood at the end of last season. Kreuger was moved to the inactive list late last week to open up a selection in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Madgen is still at least a month away, but this will be a big week for his recovery from a shoulder injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Foot 8-10 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Mason Redman Suspension Available Will Snelling Calf 1-2 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Patrick Voss Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers have the bye this week which will give extra time for Stringer and Guelfi to get over their hamstring concerns. The Bombers will also regain Redman from suspension for their round 13 Friday night clash with Carlton. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Season Nat Fyfe Back Test Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Sam Switkowski Suspended 1 week Matt Taberner Back Test Joel Western Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: May 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Taberner has pulled up sore after suffering back spasms against Melbourne and will be eased into the week. He has experienced the issue in the past, however, and shown he can recover from it rapidly. Fyfe is expected to play his first game for the season, but the Dockers are open to that being in the WAFL. Amiss has been moved onto the inactive list, opening a list spot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 2 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Calf 2 weeks Jack Henry Foot 2 weeks Shaun Higgins General soreness Test Max Holmes Ankle TBC Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Esava Ratugolea Ankle 3 weeks Gary Rohan Hamstring Test Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Rhys Stanley Ankle Test Nick Stevens Foot TBC Paul Tsapatolis Ankle Test Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Rohan and Stanley are aiming to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs. The pair need to prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session at GMHBA Stadium. Henry won't be available until after the bye but is building up his workload following the foot injury he suffered against Hawthorn on Easter Monday. Dangerfield is still missing with a calf issue and is expected to good to go after the bye - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip 3 weeks Jy Farrar Concussion Test Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 4 weeks Rory Thompson Knee 3 weeks Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Great news with successful surgery for Thompson’s meniscus injury. The key defender is expected to be back training shortly and available in the next month. Farrar has passed every concussion test to date and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 4-6 weeks Finn Callaghan Shoulder Test Brent Daniels Hamstring 3-5 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 1-2 weeks Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Jacob Hopper Knee 3-5 weeks Daniel Lloyd Arm 1-2 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring TBC Tim Taranto Back Test Callan Ward Concussion 1 week Lachie Whitfield Ankle Test Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The bad news just keeps piling up for the Giants with Hill's cancer diagnosis. However, a few Giants should be in line to return following this weekend's bye. Ward could be available for round 13 if he passes concussion protocols, while Taranto, Whitfield and Davis would all be chances of playing. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Jack Gunston Ankle 4 weeks Emerson Jeka Hamstring 4 weeks Max Lynch Concussion Test Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring Test Tom Phillips Ankle 4 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder Test Jack Scrimshaw Concussion 1-2 weeks Josh Ward Concussion Test Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn might have two ruckmen available for Sunday's clash against Collingwood with Lynch (concussion) and Reeves (shoulder) needing to prove their fitness this week. The Hawks have lost another player to concussion with Scrimshaw substituted out of the game in Darwin. O'Meara missed the trip to the Northern Territory with hamstring tightness after dealing with illness but should be available this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Harmes Hamstring Test Blake Howes Foot 6-8 weeks Ed Langdon Ribs Test Steven May Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle Test Christian Salem Knee Test Joel Smith Ankle 5-7 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident they will regain important quartet Harmes, Langdon, McDonald and Salem this week. Kade Chandler (suspension) is also available, while Michael Hibberd (calf) made his return through the VFL last week. May has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.- Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring 1-2 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Quad Test Charlie Comben Leg 5-6 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford Ankle Test Aaron Hall Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben McKay Knee Test Will Phillips Illness Indefinite Jared Polec Foot 1-2 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring Test Cam Zurhaar Foot 2 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Just when the Kangaroos' injury list looked to be easing, Zurhaar will miss the next fortnight with a foot injury while Comben has undergone surgery and could be sidelined for up to six weeks. McKay could return, though Coleman-Jones has a tight quad and is no certainty. Bonar, Hall and Polec will likely return after the bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Orazio Fantasia Quad Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder 6-7 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 1 week Jake Pasini Knee Inactive Josh Sinn Groin 7-9 weeks Sam Skinner Concussion 1 week Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

After returning from recent quad tightness in the SANFL, Fantasia suffered a quad strain, with scans confirming the injury on Sunday evening. The Power are yet to confirm a timeline for the small forward, who has played one game this season. Pasini's move to the inactive list has opened a list spot. The Power have a bye at both AFL and SANFL level, giving Skinner an extra week to recover from concussion. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 1-2 weeks Kane Lambert Hip 1-2 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond heads into its bye with a relatively healthy squad. While the trio on the injury list are all valuable players, they have short-term injuries. Marlion Pickett will also be available after he was a late withdrawal from the Sydney loss with illness. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hunter Clark H&S protocols Available Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf Indefinite Jack Hayes Knee Season Jack Higgins Concussion/H&S protocols Test Jack Steele Shoulder 4 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

Clark and Higgins should be available for selection following the bye after the pair entered health and safety protocols last week. Higgins still needs to tick off his concussion protocols, given he hadn't exited them before contracting COVID-19. Steele continues to edge closer to a return from shoulder surgery and could return as early as the trip to Sydney in late June. Hannebery has started some training post calf surgery, but his return date remains unclear right now. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal TBC Tom Hickey Toe Test Josh Kennedy Hamstring 8 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee 2 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes on Hickey this week as he tries to recover in time to play Melbourne on Saturday night. The reliable ruckman is expected to train later in the week to put his hand up for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle 5-6 weeks Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Jeremy McGovern Back Test Nic Naitanui Knee 5-6 weeks Xavier O'Neill Knee 3-4 weeks Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1-2 weeks Willie Rioli Hamstring 1-2 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 1 week Luke Strnadica Calf Test Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles hope McGovern can prove his fitness by Thursday after suffering a nerve-related back injury against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan, Rioli and Petruccelle could all recover in time to play a WAFL game over the Eagles' round 13 bye. Cole's 'inactive' status is being considered this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 3-4 weeks Riley Garcia Knee Test Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Stefan Martin Shoulder Test Toby McLean Knee 3-4 weeks Bailey Smith Illness Available Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 4-5 weeks Updated: May 31, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs have started to get closer to their full complement of players available in recent weeks, with Jason Johannisen and Mitch Wallis playing in the VFL last week back from their respective injuries, while Bailey Smith has declared himself a certain starter against Geelong on Friday night after missing the trip to Perth due to illness. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list