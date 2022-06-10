CARLTON will be aiming to spoil Essendon's party when the arch-rivals meet in a mouth-watering Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Bombers' 150-year anniversary game could shape as a celebration despite their struggles this season as they sit at 2-9.

BOMBERS v BLUES Follow it live

However, they'll need to do it without gun defender Andrew McGrath (groin), who initially suffered the complaint during the team's main training session over their bye weekend, and was listed as a test earlier this week.

He has been replaced by Tom Cutler in the starting line-up, with Alec Waterman to start on the bench as the substitute.

Carlton is unchanged, with Matt Cottrell as the starting medical sub.

Carlton (8-3) will be trying to play party pooper while bidding to enhance its top-four credentials with another win.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R13: Essendon v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Blues at the MCG.

The Bombers are boosted by the return of Jake Stringer, with Mason Redman and Matt Guelfi also back.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

However, Carlton is regaining guns of its own with Harry McKay, Jack Martin and Matthew Kennedy back, joined by Caleb Marchbank and Jordan Boyd.

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Andrew McGrath (groin) replaced in selected side by Tom Cutler

Carlton: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Alec Waterman

Carlton: Matthew Cottrell