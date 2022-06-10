CARLTON will be aiming to spoil Essendon's party when the arch-rivals meet in a mouth-watering Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.
The Bombers' 150-year anniversary game could shape as a celebration despite their struggles this season as they sit at 2-9.
BOMBERS v BLUES Follow it live
However, they'll need to do it without gun defender Andrew McGrath (groin), who initially suffered the complaint during the team's main training session over their bye weekend, and was listed as a test earlier this week.
He has been replaced by Tom Cutler in the starting line-up, with Alec Waterman to start on the bench as the substitute.
Carlton is unchanged, with Matt Cottrell as the starting medical sub.
Carlton (8-3) will be trying to play party pooper while bidding to enhance its top-four credentials with another win.
The Bombers are boosted by the return of Jake Stringer, with Mason Redman and Matt Guelfi also back.
However, Carlton is regaining guns of its own with Harry McKay, Jack Martin and Matthew Kennedy back, joined by Caleb Marchbank and Jordan Boyd.
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Andrew McGrath (groin) replaced in selected side by Tom Cutler
Carlton: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Alec Waterman
Carlton: Matthew Cottrell