Nick Vlastuin in action against Port Adelaide in round 13 on June 9, 2022.

THE AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 13 Thursday game has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Nick Vlastuin, Richmond, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Todd Marshall, Port Adelaide, during the second quarter of the Round 13 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Thursday, June 9 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.