NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble has made a massive selection statement, dropping young gun Tarryn Thomas for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney.
Thomas missed three games earlier in the season after suffering internal bruising in a heavy collision against West Coast in round two, but has failed to replicate his strong form from 2021.
He has kicked just two goals and is averaging 14 disposals a game after last year booting 24 goals on the back of a scintillating second half of the season that saw him finish eighth in the best and fairest.
General manager of football performance Dan McPherson said Thomas was dropped partly due to form but also for failing to meet team standards.
"We’ve spoken with Tarryn and the leadership group and we’ve decided that the best thing for him and the team is to go back, play some good footy in the VFL and win back the trust of his teammates," McPherson said.
"Tarryn understands why we’ve taken this path and we’ll keep working with him so he can recapture the form and effort he showed in the pre-season."
Ben McKay is out with concussion, while Aaron Hall returns from injury and Jaidyn Stephenson is back in favour after a stint in the VFL.
The Giants welcome back Lachie Whitfield and Adam Kennedy, but there is no room for Braydon Preuss or Nick Haynes, who are among the emergencies.
Jarrod Brander has been dropped, while Bobby Hill will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery last week following his testicular cancer diagnosis.
Teams for the Queen's Birthday blockbuster will be released at 4.30pm AEST on Saturday.
Friday, June 10
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, M.Guelfi, J.Stringer
Out: A.Waterman (omitted), T.Wanganeen (omitted), D.Smith (knee), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: B.Ham (unused)
CARLTON
In: J.Boyd, J.Martin, H.McKay, M.Kennedy, C.Marchbank
Out: L.Stocker (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Motlop (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Weitering (AC joint), J.Carroll (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: J.Carroll (replaced J.Weitering)
Saturday, June 11
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, N.Fyfe, M.Walters
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), M.Frederick (club suspension), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: S.Frost, J.Scrimshaw, J.Callow
Out: C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (ankle), J.Impey (managed)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)
Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Daniher, M.Robinson
Out: J.Prior (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced D.Gardiner)
ST KILDA
In: J.Higgins, D.Butler
Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), C.Sharman (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last game's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)
Sunday, June 12
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Hall, J.Stephenson
Out: B.McKay (concussion), T.Thomas (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (omitted)
Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced B.McKay)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Kennedy, L.Whitfield
Out: B.Hill (illness), J.Brander (omitted), X.O'Halloran (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced C.Ward)
Monday, June 13
Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Elliott, F.Macrae, T.Ruscoe, I.Chugg
Out: R.McInnes (shoulder)
Last week's sub: T.Brown (replaced R.McInnes)
MELBOURNE
In: M.Hibberd, O.Baker, S.Weideman, K.Chandler, D.Turner
Out: J.Hunt (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)