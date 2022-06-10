NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble has made a massive selection statement, dropping young gun Tarryn Thomas for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Thomas missed three games earlier in the season after suffering internal bruising in a heavy collision against West Coast in round two, but has failed to replicate his strong form from 2021.

He has kicked just two goals and is averaging 14 disposals a game after last year booting 24 goals on the back of a scintillating second half of the season that saw him finish eighth in the best and fairest.

General manager of football performance Dan McPherson said Thomas was dropped partly due to form but also for failing to meet team standards.

"We’ve spoken with Tarryn and the leadership group and we’ve decided that the best thing for him and the team is to go back, play some good footy in the VFL and win back the trust of his teammates," McPherson said.

"Tarryn understands why we’ve taken this path and we’ll keep working with him so he can recapture the form and effort he showed in the pre-season."

Tarryn Thomas and Todd Goldstein chat after North Melbourne's round nine loss to Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben McKay is out with concussion, while Aaron Hall returns from injury and Jaidyn Stephenson is back in favour after a stint in the VFL.

The Giants welcome back Lachie Whitfield and Adam Kennedy, but there is no room for Braydon Preuss or Nick Haynes, who are among the emergencies.

Jarrod Brander has been dropped, while Bobby Hill will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery last week following his testicular cancer diagnosis.

Teams for the Queen's Birthday blockbuster will be released at 4.30pm AEST on Saturday.

Friday, June 10

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, M.Guelfi, J.Stringer

Out: A.Waterman (omitted), T.Wanganeen (omitted), D.Smith (knee), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: B.Ham (unused)

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd, J.Martin, H.McKay, M.Kennedy, C.Marchbank

Out: L.Stocker (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Motlop (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Weitering (AC joint), J.Carroll (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: J.Carroll (replaced J.Weitering)

Saturday, June 11

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, N.Fyfe, M.Walters

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), M.Frederick (club suspension), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: S.Frost, J.Scrimshaw, J.Callow

Out: C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (ankle), J.Impey (managed)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Daniher, M.Robinson

Out: J.Prior (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced D.Gardiner)

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins, D.Butler

Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), C.Sharman (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last game's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

Sunday, June 12

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, J.Stephenson

Out: B.McKay (concussion), T.Thomas (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced B.McKay)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy, L.Whitfield

Out: B.Hill (illness), J.Brander (omitted), X.O'Halloran (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced C.Ward)

Monday, June 13

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Elliott, F.Macrae, T.Ruscoe, I.Chugg

Out: R.McInnes (shoulder)

Last week's sub: T.Brown (replaced R.McInnes)

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd, O.Baker, S.Weideman, K.Chandler, D.Turner

Out: J.Hunt (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)