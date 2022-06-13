Dayne Zorko is helped off the field during the R13 clash between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko is in doubt for the round 15 top-of-the-table clash with Melbourne after confirmation of a minor hamstring strain.

Rugged defender Darcy Gardiner is also in doubt to face the Demons.

Zorko suffered the injury in Saturday night's 21-point win over St Kilda, leaving the field just before the final change.

The 33-year-old had scans on Monday afternoon, with the club confirming the "minor" strain.

Brisbane has a bye this weekend and will face Melbourne in a Thursday night blockbuster, giving him just over a week to be ready.

The same goes for Gardiner, who left the field against the Saints with what appeared to be a back injury.

He tried to play on but left again moments later.

After the game, Gardiner required medical treatment for fluid on the lungs and is currently resting to recover.

Like Zorko, he will be monitored over coming days to assess his availability.