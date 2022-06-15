Rory Laird fires off a handball during the R12 clash between Adelaide and West Coast on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is just one bye round to go so we need to maximise the upside of accessing three trades for the final time this year. The goal has always been to start round 15 with a team full of premiums but with the recent carnage and the outstanding form of the likes of Nick Daicos, that goal isn't realistic for all teams.

BYE ROUNDS Tips on how to dominate

The main thing to ask yourself is whether your trades this week leave your team better long-term, or just for the one-week hit. Although it's easy to fall into the trap of chasing points during each of the bye rounds and not look beyond the current week, remember it's just over the halfway point of the season and you need to be structured to finish strong.

MOST TRADED IN

Lachie Whitfiled (DEF/MID, $749,000)

Judson Clarke (FWD/MID, $257,000)

Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000)

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $878,000)

Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $908,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Dayne Zorko (MID/DEF, $715,000)

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $756,000)

Christian Petracca (MID, $800,000)

Sam Hayes (RUC, $408,000)

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $641,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000) +$91,000

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $313,000) +$57,000

Joel Peatling (DEF, $503,000) +$55,000

Jack Viney (MID, $800,000) +$54,000

James Jordon (MID, $649,000) +$49,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jaidyn Stephenson (MID/FWD, $547,000) -$57,000

Adam Cerra (MID, $673,000) -$55,000

Aaron Hall (DEF, $770,000) -$48,000

Jake Stringer (FWD/MID, $544,000) -$48,000

Joe Daniher (FWD, $526,000) -$47,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Luke Cleary (DEF, $261,000) – 10

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $313,000) - 9

Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000) - 5

Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 1

Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) 3

Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Darcy Parish (MID, $869,000) 154

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152

Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) 148

Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 146

Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 142

BUY

Rory Laird

ADELAIDE

MID, $927,000

One of the most underrated midfielders in the competition is ripe for the picking following his bye. He is averaging 112 for the season to date and he has arguably the easiest run home for a midfielder. He is in career-best form in recent weeks, dropping under triple figures on just one occasion in his last seven games and even that was a 97. With a BE of 116, you are paying top dollar but it will be well worth it over the coming weeks.

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $888,000

After dropping $136k since the start of the season, the hard-working Sun is the perfect addition to your team for the run home. After an inconsistent start to the year, he has hit his straps in recent weeks with three hundreds in his last four games which included 128 and 135. He is a star of the competition and will be determined to finish the season strong for the resurgent Suns.

Touk Miller celebrates a goal during the R11 clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $749,000

The hard-running Giant returned from injury in his preferred position and didn't he look right at home. After playing a number of roles throughout the season that left him looking out of sorts, Whitfield dominated his role on a wing and across half-back to take an impressive 14 marks to go with 29 possessions for a score of 130, his highest for the year and second 100.

Also consider: Marcus Bontempelli, Harry Himmelberg, Jordan Dawson.

HOLD

Tom Mitchell

HAWTHORN

MID, $805,000

After pumping out five triple-figure scores in his last six games, including 112, 112 and 120 in his last three prior to this round, it was hard to get a read on what the Pig's role was against the Dockers. He was almost unrecognisable, managing 26 possessions but no marks for the first time this year and his second-lowest tackle count of just two for a score of 70. He has the week off and will bounce back.

Zach Merrett

ESSENDON

MID, $780,000

The popular trade-in target looked borderline disinterested against the Blues, collecting 26 possessions, taking just one mark and laying four tackles for a score of 88. His season-low mark tally came on the back of a lack of intensity leading into space, something Dylan Shiel didn't have a problem doing. Darcy Parish's injury should see a rise in CBA.

Zach Merrett handballs during the R10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Connor Rozee

Port Adelaide

MID/FWD, $676,000

The highly touted forward turned midfielder keeps finding a way to hang around. After being on the chopping block a number of times he has responded with three impressive scores of 89, 92 and 113 within his last four games. Given he has forward status, those scores are very reasonable and with the injury toll growing for a number of coaches, Rozee is all of a sudden the least of their worries.

Also consider: Nick Daicos, Rowan Marshall, Ollie Wines.

SELL

Dayne Zorko

BRISBANE

DEF/MID, $715,000

What a rollercoaster ride it has been for Fantasy coaches who thought they were taking advantage of Zorko's defender status. After a run of hot form that included three hundreds in a row from round seven, he has been up and down since then with the lowlight being a score of just 49. He was on fire against the Saints, racking up 67 from just 48 per cent game time before succumbing to a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined.

Zak Butters

PORT ADELAIDE

FWD/MID, $641,000

Speaking of rollercoasters, the Butters mouse drowned in the cream against the Tigers, scoring just 55 from 20 possessions. He only managed to take one mark and laid just one tackle which were both equal season lows. All this when it looked like he was back on track prior to his bye with three impressive performances on the trot where he returned scores of 84, 92 and 94.

Darcy Parish

ESSENDON

MID, $869,000

The Bombers ball-magnet was one of the form players of the competition and hence a popular trade target prior to last round. He had recorded five triple-figure scores in his last six games which included 119 and 146 in his last two but unfortunately succumbed to a calf complaint which occurred early in his match-up with the Blues. He looks set for a stint on the sidelines and therefore needs to be traded at this time of year. Update: If cleared to play, it's a hold!

Also consider: Jason Horne-Francis, Brad Hill, Christian Petracca

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Petracca to Guthrie? Am I wasting a trade here by going sideways? — ?? Chris Read ?? (@Ready1976) June 14, 2022

Usually I would be a big no to this, but if your team is in a position to do that where it won't hurt long term, go for it.

Is Peatling going to make cash at D6? — michael fitzgerald (@mycoolfitz) June 14, 2022

He will certainly make some more cash, but I think we have missed the boat on this one.

Is Laird too pricey to bring in this time of year? — Scotty (@SC___93) June 14, 2022

No mate, if you have the cash, launch into it. He has a great run home.

Are the McKay brothers the same person — Jordan (@Da_Chozen__1) June 14, 2022

Yes, he just plays better as a forward.

Trade Daicos or Ryan? — toby gale (@tobygale5) June 14, 2022

We can't trade Daicos in this form, Ryan it is.

Rate these Roy and you're not allowed to give me a hard time about Day or Simpkin pic.twitter.com/n53ITHw09I — Nick (@Commbrank) June 14, 2022

I like it mate, lock it in.

Why is butters still in my team — Dudders (@TDUDDERS_TV) June 14, 2022

I often ask myself the same question. If you are anything like me however, you need him this week!

Docherty or Whitfield - which is a more important IN this week?? Can’t decide — Simon Haydock (@simedogg) June 14, 2022

Love Doc, and you can't go wrong getting him, but I am chasing the value on this occasion.

