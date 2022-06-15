THERE is just one bye round to go so we need to maximise the upside of accessing three trades for the final time this year. The goal has always been to start round 15 with a team full of premiums but with the recent carnage and the outstanding form of the likes of Nick Daicos, that goal isn't realistic for all teams.
BYE ROUNDS Tips on how to dominate
The main thing to ask yourself is whether your trades this week leave your team better long-term, or just for the one-week hit. Although it's easy to fall into the trap of chasing points during each of the bye rounds and not look beyond the current week, remember it's just over the halfway point of the season and you need to be structured to finish strong.
MOST TRADED IN
- Lachie Whitfiled (DEF/MID, $749,000)
- Judson Clarke (FWD/MID, $257,000)
- Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000)
- Tim English (RUC/FWD, $878,000)
- Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $908,000)
MOST TRADED OUT
- Dayne Zorko (MID/DEF, $715,000)
- Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $756,000)
- Christian Petracca (MID, $800,000)
- Sam Hayes (RUC, $408,000)
- Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $641,000)
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000) +$91,000
- Jacob Wehr (DEF, $313,000) +$57,000
- Joel Peatling (DEF, $503,000) +$55,000
- Jack Viney (MID, $800,000) +$54,000
- James Jordon (MID, $649,000) +$49,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Jaidyn Stephenson (MID/FWD, $547,000) -$57,000
- Adam Cerra (MID, $673,000) -$55,000
- Aaron Hall (DEF, $770,000) -$48,000
- Jake Stringer (FWD/MID, $544,000) -$48,000
- Joe Daniher (FWD, $526,000) -$47,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Luke Cleary (DEF, $261,000) – 10
- Jacob Wehr (DEF, $313,000) - 9
- Harry Himmelberg (FWD, $600,000) - 5
- Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 1
- Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) 3
- Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) 3
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Darcy Parish (MID, $869,000) 154
- Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152
- Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) 148
- Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 146
- Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 142
BUY
Rory Laird
ADELAIDE
MID, $927,000
One of the most underrated midfielders in the competition is ripe for the picking following his bye. He is averaging 112 for the season to date and he has arguably the easiest run home for a midfielder. He is in career-best form in recent weeks, dropping under triple figures on just one occasion in his last seven games and even that was a 97. With a BE of 116, you are paying top dollar but it will be well worth it over the coming weeks.
Touk Miller
GOLD COAST
MID, $888,000
After dropping $136k since the start of the season, the hard-working Sun is the perfect addition to your team for the run home. After an inconsistent start to the year, he has hit his straps in recent weeks with three hundreds in his last four games which included 128 and 135. He is a star of the competition and will be determined to finish the season strong for the resurgent Suns.
Lachie Whitfield
GWS GIANTS
DEF/MID, $749,000
The hard-running Giant returned from injury in his preferred position and didn't he look right at home. After playing a number of roles throughout the season that left him looking out of sorts, Whitfield dominated his role on a wing and across half-back to take an impressive 14 marks to go with 29 possessions for a score of 130, his highest for the year and second 100.
Also consider: Marcus Bontempelli, Harry Himmelberg, Jordan Dawson.
HOLD
Tom Mitchell
HAWTHORN
MID, $805,000
After pumping out five triple-figure scores in his last six games, including 112, 112 and 120 in his last three prior to this round, it was hard to get a read on what the Pig's role was against the Dockers. He was almost unrecognisable, managing 26 possessions but no marks for the first time this year and his second-lowest tackle count of just two for a score of 70. He has the week off and will bounce back.
Zach Merrett
ESSENDON
MID, $780,000
The popular trade-in target looked borderline disinterested against the Blues, collecting 26 possessions, taking just one mark and laying four tackles for a score of 88. His season-low mark tally came on the back of a lack of intensity leading into space, something Dylan Shiel didn't have a problem doing. Darcy Parish's injury should see a rise in CBA.
Connor Rozee
Port Adelaide
MID/FWD, $676,000
The highly touted forward turned midfielder keeps finding a way to hang around. After being on the chopping block a number of times he has responded with three impressive scores of 89, 92 and 113 within his last four games. Given he has forward status, those scores are very reasonable and with the injury toll growing for a number of coaches, Rozee is all of a sudden the least of their worries.
Also consider: Nick Daicos, Rowan Marshall, Ollie Wines.
SELL
Dayne Zorko
BRISBANE
DEF/MID, $715,000
What a rollercoaster ride it has been for Fantasy coaches who thought they were taking advantage of Zorko's defender status. After a run of hot form that included three hundreds in a row from round seven, he has been up and down since then with the lowlight being a score of just 49. He was on fire against the Saints, racking up 67 from just 48 per cent game time before succumbing to a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined.
Zak Butters
PORT ADELAIDE
FWD/MID, $641,000
Speaking of rollercoasters, the Butters mouse drowned in the cream against the Tigers, scoring just 55 from 20 possessions. He only managed to take one mark and laid just one tackle which were both equal season lows. All this when it looked like he was back on track prior to his bye with three impressive performances on the trot where he returned scores of 84, 92 and 94.
Darcy Parish
ESSENDON
MID, $869,000
The Bombers ball-magnet was one of the form players of the competition and hence a popular trade target prior to last round. He had recorded five triple-figure scores in his last six games which included 119 and 146 in his last two but unfortunately succumbed to a calf complaint which occurred early in his match-up with the Blues. He looks set for a stint on the sidelines and therefore needs to be traded at this time of year. Update: If cleared to play, it's a hold!
Also consider: Jason Horne-Francis, Brad Hill, Christian Petracca
YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Usually I would be a big no to this, but if your team is in a position to do that where it won't hurt long term, go for it.
He will certainly make some more cash, but I think we have missed the boat on this one.
No mate, if you have the cash, launch into it. He has a great run home.
Yes, he just plays better as a forward.
We can't trade Daicos in this form, Ryan it is.
I like it mate, lock it in.
I often ask myself the same question. If you are anything like me however, you need him this week!
Love Doc, and you can't go wrong getting him, but I am chasing the value on this occasion.
