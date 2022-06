THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships kick off of Sunday with South Australia hosting the Allies at Thebarton Oval.

The South Australia squad features top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey as well as other NAB AFL Academy members Adam D'Aloia, Max Michaelanny, Jack Delean and Will Patton.

The Allies is also chock full of talent with six members of the AFL Academy in action, including Lachlan Cowan, Jaspa Fletcher, Jason Gillbee, Anthony Munkara, Ryley Sanders and Jed Walter.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Coach: Tony Bamford

# NAME SURNAME DOB STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Trent Tattoli 14-04-05 Central District Angle Vale 2 Blake Hansen 08-04-04 Woodville West Torrens Port District 3 Max Blacker 14-07-04 North Adelaide Walkerville 4 Kelsey Rypstra 02-05-04 North Adelaide Payneham Norwood Union 5 Tyson Walls 05-03-04 Norwood Payneham Norwood Union 6 Jakob Ryan 20-09-04 Glenelg Brighton 7 Nick Sadler 08-01-04 Sturt Glenunga 8 Kobe Ryan 17-02-04 West Adelaide Plympton 9 Archie Lovelock 19-12-04 Glenelg PHOS 10 Benjamin Ridgway 12-01-05 Glenelg Brighton 11 Jake Walker 17-07-04 Glenelg South Gambier 12 Ashton Moir 15-04-05 Glenelg Plympton 13 Max Michalanney 26-02-04 Norwood Glenunga 14 Jack Delean 15-04-05 South Adelaide Reynella 15 Jaiden Magor 16-02-04 South Adelaide Myponga Sellicks 16 Charlie Duncan 12-01-04 South Adelaide Happy Valley 17 Alex Holt 28-01-05 Sturt Glenunga 18 Luca Slade 03-11-05 Sturt Glenunga 19 Oscar Kregar 01-07-04 West Adelaide Berri 20 Nathan Barkla 30-03-04 Woodville West Torrens Port District 21 Mattaes Phillipou 27-12-04 Woodville West Torrens PHOS/Henley HS 26 Kane McAuliffe 01-03-05 North Adelaide Central Augusta 28 Adam D'Aloia 09-04-04 Woodville West Torrens Henley 29 Darcy Minchella 07-08-04 West Adelaide Berri 30 Will Patton 04-01-05 West Adelaide Mitcham 31 Harvey Pedler 18-10-04 Norwood Cummins 32 Jack Hodges 17-03-04 North Adelaide PNU 33 Billy Dowling 01-07-04 North Adelaide Walkerville 34 Luke Harvey 22-02-05 North Adelaide Walkerville 35 Jayden Matz 23-04-05 Central District Freeling 36 Adam Deakin 16-08-04 Central District Salisbury North 37 Brodie Tuck 06-12-04 Central District Salisbury North 38 Isaac Keeler 23-04-04 North Adelaide South Augusta 39 Kyle Marshall 10-04-04 South Adelaide McLaren 40 Harry Lemmey 30-01-04 West Adelaide Flagstaff Hill 41 Thomas Scully 02-11-04 West Adelaide Lockleys 42 Phoenix Foster 12-09-04 Norwood Wudinna United 43 Shaun Bennier 24-02-04 North Adelaide Ingle Farm 44 Will Verrall 11-03-04 South Adelaide Christies Beach 45 Harry Barnett 22-01-04 West Adelaide Goodwood Saints

ALLIES

Coach: Jerome Webberley