THIS was just what Carlton needed.
After losing two of its past three games – both against traditional rivals Collingwood and Richmond – to remove some of the gloss off a stunning start to the Michael Voss era, the Blues rolled up their sleeves and produced a blue collar four-quarter performance in an old-fashioned eight-point game at Marvel Stadium.
Now Carlton is back on the winners list and back in the top-four after winning a crucial encounter with eight-point ramifications against Fremantle by 31 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
In a round where most fixtures mean more than they do on paper, the Blues have continued their impressive season to move to 10 wins from 14 games after matching the Dockers almost every step of the way in the 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) win.
Sam Walsh was the architect. The 21-year-old – yes he is still only 21 and doesn’t turn 22 until next month – produced another dominant display in game No.74, amassing 16 disposals in the second quarter alone to put him on a path to a career-high 40 disposals, 13 contested possessions, 11 inside 50s and seven clearances.
But on a day where the howling cacophony of noise from one-eyed Carlton supporters reverberated under the roof in Docklands, no one incited the faithful more than Charlie Curnow.
The 25-year-old extended his lead at the top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard by kicking four goals to move to 44 from the first 15 rounds, five clear of the next best Jeremy Cameron who faces Richmond later today.
The concern in the build-up was how this undermanned and inexperienced defence was going to be able to handle Matt Taberner and Rory Lobb. That has been the story since Jacob Weitering injured his AC joint before the bye and became an even greater concern when Mid-Season Rookie Draft selection Sam Durdin joined the John Nicholls Medallist on the sidelines, along with almost every other key defender on the list – Mitch McGovern, Oscar McDonald, Caleb Marchbank and Luke Parks – following the untimely departure of Liam Jones at the end of last year.
But the makeshift defence of Lewis Young and Brodie Kemp – in just his fifth game – plus the cool, calm guidance of Sam Docherty and Adam Saad was enough to navigate past another game where the best key defensive options were watching from the grandstand.
With so many fighting for so few spots – in the four and in the eight – this was a game Carlton simply had to win to maintain its pursuit of September.
And they didn’t disappoint.
More to come...
CARLTON 1.3 6.5 8.5 12.9 (81)
FREMANTLE 3.0 4.2 7.6 7.8 (50)
GOALS
Carlton: Curnow 4, Cottrell 2, McKay 2, O’Brien 2, Newnes, Silvagni
Fremantle: Taberner 2, Banfield, Colyer, Lobb, Schulz, Henry
BEST
Carlton: Walsh, Curnow, Hewett, Fisher, Saad, Docherty, Newnes
Fremantle: Brodie, Young, Aish, Brayshaw, Darcy
INJURIES
Carlton: Jordan Boyd (ankle)
Fremantle: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Will Setterfield (replaced Boyd in fourth quarter)
Fremantle: Mitchell Crowden (unused)