ROUND 15 was moving week with Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich taking over at the top of the leaderboard.
This week appears to be relatively straightforward on paper, with our experts unanimously agreeing on seven of the nine matches.
Saturday night's encounter between Gold Coast and Collingwood is going slightly in favour of the home side, while Nat is the only tipster banking on the Hawks getting the job done against GWS.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R16 tips below
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 88
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 88
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 23 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 88
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 34 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 87
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 16 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 87
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 22 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 87
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - nine points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 86
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 29 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 85
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 18 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 85
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 84
MITCH ROBINSON
Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 80
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane – 13 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 79
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 12-0 St Kilda
Essendon 0-12 Sydney
Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 8-4 Collingwood
Richmond 12-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 11-1 Hawthorn
Fremantle 12-0 Port Adelaide