ROUND 15 was moving week with Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich taking over at the top of the leaderboard.

This week appears to be relatively straightforward on paper, with our experts unanimously agreeing on seven of the nine matches.

Saturday night's encounter between Gold Coast and Collingwood is going slightly in favour of the home side, while Nat is the only tipster banking on the Hawks getting the job done against GWS.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Hawthorn
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 88

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 88

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 23 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 88

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 34 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 87

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 16 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 87

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 22 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 87

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - nine points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 

Last week: 6
Total: 86

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 29 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 

Last week: 7
Total: 85

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 18 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 85

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 15 points 
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne 
Geelong
Gold Coast
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 84

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 80

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 13 points
Carlton
Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 79

TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 12-0 St Kilda
Essendon 0-12 Sydney
Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 8-4 Collingwood
Richmond 12-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 11-1 Hawthorn
Fremantle 12-0 Port Adelaide