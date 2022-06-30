Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ROUND 15 was moving week with Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich taking over at the top of the leaderboard.

This week appears to be relatively straightforward on paper, with our experts unanimously agreeing on seven of the nine matches.

Saturday night's encounter between Gold Coast and Collingwood is going slightly in favour of the home side, while Nat is the only tipster banking on the Hawks getting the job done against GWS.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 15 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 88

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 26 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 88

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 23 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 88

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 34 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 87

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 16 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 87

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 22 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 87

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - nine points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 86

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 29 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 85

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 18 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 85

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 15 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 84

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 12 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 80

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 13 points

Carlton

Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 79

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Western Bulldogs

Carlton 12-0 St Kilda

Essendon 0-12 Sydney

Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne

Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 8-4 Collingwood

Richmond 12-0 West Coast

Greater Western Sydney 11-1 Hawthorn

Fremantle 12-0 Port Adelaide