FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The highlight of the weekend is the VFLW Grand Final between Essendon and Southern Saints, to be played on Sunday from 12.15pm AEST. Can the Bombers head into their inaugural NAB AFLW season on a premiership high, or will the Saints claim flag glory?

The round of VFL footy begins on Friday afternoon when Brisbane hosts Footscray from 12.05pm AEST after the two clubs' AFL squads do battle on Thursday night.

VFL round 15 continues on Saturday with five games, including Essendon v Sydney from 10.35am AEST and concluding with Frankston v Geelong from 7.05pm AEST.

There are another four games on Sunday, starting with arch rivals Richmond and Collingwood doing battle at the Swinburne Centre from 11.05am AEST.

There are no WAFL games this weekend, with the competition taking a bye round to ensure clear air for the WAFLW Grand Final.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

And if you miss a match, you can catch all the highlights, mini-matches and full match replays at AFL On Demand for VFL, VFLW and WAFL.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 15

Friday, July 1

Brisbane v Footscray, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 12.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 2

Essendon v Sydney, Windy Hill, 10.35am AEST

Casey Demons v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v North Melbourne, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Frankston v Geelong, Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEST





Sunday, July 3

Richmond v Collingwood, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

GWS Giants v Box Hill Hawks, Giants Stadium, 11.35am AEST

Coburg Lions v Gold Coast, Piranha Park, 2.15pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Williamstown, Preston City Oval, 2.15pm AEST

VFLW Grand Final



Sunday, July 2

Essendon v Southern Saints, ETU Stadium, 12.15pm AEST