IT WAS an action-packed Thursday night with more twists and turns than your favourite movie. Emotions went from high to low over the evening as teams came through and the first game for the round got things started.

Adding to our ruck dilemma, neither Braydon Preuss (RUC, $657,000) or Tim English (RUC, $884,000) were named which leaves teams scrabbling with some season-defining decisions to make.

LAST NIGHT WASH-UP

The Lions were too strong for the Bulldogs last night and there we some ‘hamstring stories’ within the story worth noting. Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $715,000) hurt his again early in the first quarter and Daniel Rich (DEF, $767,000) did the same only minutes later. Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $808,000) was the third one to go, as he tweaked his hamstring late in the game after racking up 100pts.

Top scorers:

Lachie Neale (MID, $925,000) – 133pts

Tom Liberatore (MID/FWD, $769,000) – 128pts

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $869,000) – 120pts

Bailey Dale (DEF, $739,000) – 117pts

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $876,000) – 113pts

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 16.

Jack Steele (MID, $880,000) – The great man is back and his shoulder looked as strong as ever claiming the second most tackles he has in a game this year for his 124pts.

Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $736,000) – Duncan has now scored 103, 73 and 115 over the last three weeks and has one of the best match-ups going around. Look out North Melbourne.

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $701,000) – With a score of 141 last week, is Lloyd back? It was his first score over 110 this year but if the ‘Lloyd of old’ is back, then he is a steal.

Jackson Archer (DEF, $208,000) – The son of a gun debuted last weekend for an impressive 50 and could feature for weeks to come. Also consider Massimo D’Ambrosio (DEF, $232,000) if you have a few extra dollars to spare.

James Tsitas (MID, $190,000) – Here he is! After eight games in the VFL averaging 91, Tsitas loves a tackle and from his eight games he has some big scores of 118 and 124.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $586,000) – 7.6k

– 7.6k James Tsitas (MID, $190,000) – 7.4k

– 7.4k Dominic Bedendo (FWD, $190,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k Jack Steele (MID, $880,000) – 4.6k

– 4.6k Marcus Bontempelli (MID/FWD, $797,000) – 3.3k

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $586,000) sits at the top of the most traded in players for the second week running and after his 125 last round, it’s easy to see why he is such hot property … but will he play? Jack Steele (MID, $880,000) appears to be back to his best after missing five weeks with a shoulder injury. He laid 10 tackles last week and plays a team he scored 162 against last year.

Most traded out

Tom Stewart (DEF, $815,000) – 9.1k

– 9.1k Greg Clark (MID, $456,000) – 7.8k

– 7.8k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) – 6.8k

– 6.8k Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $508,000) – 6.2k

– 6.2k Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $435,000) – 4.3k

Suspended for four weeks, Tom Stewart (DEF, $815,000) has to go. He has been one of the best defenders this year and now needs to be swapped for the best player you can get. Sam Docherty (DEF, $933,000) should be everyone’s target after his recent scores of 121, 129, 135 and 114.

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's loss to Richmond in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Breaking news?

Keep your ear to the ground today, as Luke Jackson might be out and not playing against the Crows. Roy, the leader of ‘Team Awesome Sauce’ broke the news last night on the Traders Live Teams Show that this could be the case, which would be heartbreaking for his coaches.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 - Sam Docherty v St Kilda

He is ranked No.1 on form after averaging 128 in the last three weeks and meets a team that allowed the Swans to run riot last week. Lloyd had his best score for the year with 141 (nine marks), while Florent (115) and Blakey (97) also had a day out.

No.2 – Callum Mills v Essendon

Mills dominated this match-up earlier in the year when he smashed the Bombers with 156pts. We saw a similar thing last year when he played them (152) so could another 150+ score be on the cards.

No.3 – Clayton Oliver v Adelaide

Oliver is averaging 122 in his last five games and after signing a mega deal, he’ll be out to impress. He scored 102, 155 and 164 on the Crows in his last three games and should be great again.

No.4 – Touk Miller v Collingwood

Up against one of his favourite teams, Miller will be awesome at home. He scored 140 against Collingwood earlier this year and 130 in 2021. Off the back of a 127 from round 15, expect big things.

No.5 – Stephen Coniglio v Hawthorn

Under his new coach, Coniglio has averaged 118. He is loving his new role and last week against the Hawks, four GWS players scored over 105. It is supposed to be wet, very wet, which could mean a few more tackles for this hungry midfielder.

