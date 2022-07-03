IT WAS another rocky start to the round and it's no surprise that it was once again the ruck department in full focus. After stepping up for a thumping score of 125 last week, Luke Jackson was named to take the No.1 ruck position once again for the Dees and as a result, he became the most traded-in player for the second week running, with many Tim English owners locking in the trade on Thursday night.

The Traders broke the story regarding Jackson's likely absence from the team with a knee complaint during their Thursday Night 'Live Teams' show, which makes the failed trade following his late withdrawal even more disappointing for those who didn't get the opportunity to tune in. Ensure you make time to watch this week via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App to get all the latest 'squirts'.

On a positive note, it was a high-scoring round for most coaches, with a number of the big-name players returning huge scores. That's not to say everyone had a clear run at it with popular trade target Aaron Hall and Lion skipper Dayne Zorko both going down in the first quarter while popular captain Callum Mills was used in a variety of roles that didn't bode well for his scoring.

Fantasy Pig of the week

Jeremy Cameron isn't a player often associated with the Pig of the week, despite being well equipped with the tools to reach those heights. He took full advantage of a dream matchup with the Roos, proving to be unstoppable throughout the contest, taking 10 marks and kicking four goals to go with his 30 possessions for a round-high 146.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jumping Jezza can do it all with smooth speccy Jeremy Cameron continues to cement his name as one of the competition's best with this stellar mark and finish

Honourable mentions

After a disappointing three-game stretch, Christian Petracca backed up last week's 107 with his highest score since round one and second highest score of the year, registering 141 from 33 possessions and three goals. Jack Sinclair did what he liked against the Blues following a week where he copped some close attention and it's fair to say he enjoyed the freedom, scoring 140 from 37 possessions and 11 marks. You could throw a blanket over the next four reliable stars Clayton Oliver, Rory Laird, Lachie Neale and Touk Miller who all scored between 136 and 132.

TOP ROUND SCORERS

1. Jeremy Cameron FWD 146

2. Christian Petracca MID 141

3. Jack Sinclair DEF/MID 140

4. Clayton Oliver MID 136

5. Rory Laird MID 136

6. Lachie Neale MID 133

7. Touk Miller MID 132

8. Tim Kelly MID 132

9. Reilly O'Brien RUC 129

10. Jordan Dawson DEF/MID 129

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petracca gives the Dees an instant reply Christian Petracca responded swiftly with this classy running goal to give his side the lead heading into the second half

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $300k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 16:

5 – Nick Daicos Collingwood, MID/DEF – 117

Following a quiet week by his lofty standards, the Pies ball-magnet launched back to the top of the leaderboard after a massive game against the Suns. He had a whopping 37 possessions and four marks to be the highest-scoring rookie by a stretch.

4 – Callum Brown GWS Giants, FWD/DEF - 96

After wearing the vest all game last week, Brown finally got his opportunity and made the most of it. He kicked an impressive four goals.

3 – Massimo D'Ambrosio Essendon, DEF - 77

The exciting Bomber held his spot for the third week running and had his best return with 23 possessions and 77 points.

2 – Brady Hough West Coast, MID- 76

'Don't hassle the Hough' had an electric start to the game before finishing on an impressive 76 from 20 possessions and 10 marks.

1 – Nasiah Wanganeen Milera ST KILDA, DEF/MID- 74

A very solid all-round performance against the Blues consisting of 14 possessions, seven marks and four tackles.

LEADERBOARD: Nick Daicos 39, Nic Martin 35, Tyson Stengle 22, Tristan Xerri 22, Willie Rioli 14, Ben Hobbs 12.

Rage trades

Dayne Zorko BRISBANE, DEF/MID

In a cruel blow for coaches who held the Lions skipper, he lasted just four per cent of the game for a score of six. It has been a rollercoaster season for owners of Zorko, with his best in the mix for a spot in the Roy's Rollin' 22 but he has also recorded four scores under 50. I hate to say it, but his Fantasy days are over.

Aaron Hall NORTH MELBOURNE, DEF

Many coaches eyes lit up last week when the hard running defender had his second-best score for the year with 124 from 38 possessions. Well, he started the game like a house on fire, looking every bit the man that absolutely dominated across half back last season. Unfortunately, he lasted only two per cent of the game for 12.

Patrick Cripps CARLTON, MID

The inspirational Blues skipper is still finding plenty of the ball, but he isn't getting it done on the scoreboard like he was earlier in the year. After scoring over 110 in six of his first seven games this season including five over 120, he has a top score of just 106 since. He is scoring around 30 less points per week than the uber premiums.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.