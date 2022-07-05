THE LATEST on Elliot Yeo, Dustin Martin, Josh Rachele and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Knee  Test
 Shane McAdam  Ankle  Test
 Ned McHenry  Knee  Test
 Josh Rachele  Hip  1-2 weeks
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

A nagging hip injury will put Rachele on the sidelines for this week at least, but fellow small forward McAdam looks ready to return from an ankle injury that saw him miss the clash against Melbourne. Brown reported knee soreness after the Crows’ SANFL win and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Lungs  2 weeks
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  1 week
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed the strains for both Zorko and Rich were on the minor side. Although it's a recurrence of a previous niggle for the captain, the club is hopeful both players will miss just Sunday's match against Essendon.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  7-11 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  Test
 Sam Durdin  Knee  Test
 Lachie Fogarty  Back  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Matt Owies  Calf  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  Test
 Zac Williams  Calf  3-5 weeks
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should have Weitering available for Sunday's clash with the Eagles, while Fogarty and Owies are also likely to return. Martin will face a fitness test later this week, but would be an outside chance to feature. Veteran Ed Curnow and Durdin should be OK, but both may return through the VFL. McGovern and Pittonet should make their comebacks within the next fortnight.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Thumb  1 week
 Charlie Dean  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Darcy Moore   Knee  Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Moore received the best possible outcome on Monday when he was cleared of an ACL tear – and any structural damage – and remains a chance to face North Melbourne. Jeremy Howe will return after missing the trip to Queensland with illness. Dean has been delivered more bad news after hurting his foot again, potentially ending his debut season with only two VFL games on the board. Grundy is building up his running but still at least a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury he suffered on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Tom Cutler  Quad  3 weeks
 Archie Perkins  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot/Ankle  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing two games due to an adductor injury, Andrew McGrath is set to return against the Lions. In more good news for the Bombers, Michael Hurley is progressing well and is closing in on a return via the VFL. However, Perkins will miss at least another week due to a calf injury. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Hamstring  TBA
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  Test
 Liam Henry  Hamstring  TBC
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  TBC
 Josh Treacy  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Tucker  Finger  TBA
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After six weeks on the sidelines, Chapman should be clear to return either at WAFL or AFL level this week. Taberner's hamstring injury looks like a standard strain that will sideline him for up to three weeks. Treacy's rapid recovery from an ankle issue could have him in the mix to replace the key forward. The Dockers are yet to confirm details of what appeared to be a lower leg injury to Connor Blakely during a post-match running session on Sunday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  Test
 Toby Conway  Lower leg  Test
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  Test
 Gary Rohan  Illness  Test
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1 week
 Tom Stewart  Suspension  Round 20
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Joel Selwood is set to return for Thursday night’s blockbuster against Melbourne at Kardinia Park after being managed last weekend. Kolodjashnij won’t be available after entering concussion protocols. Parfitt could be available after recovering from a broken hand, while Ceglar is on track to play his second game in the VFL after injuring his foot in his first game early in the season. Sam De Koning will face the Demons after being a late withdrawal on Saturday night. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Ainsworth  Ankle  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Alex Davies  Knee  2 weeks
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Shocking luck for Budarick with confirmation of his second ruptured ACL in the space of 16 months. Ainsworth was not at the team's light training run on Tuesday but will be tested later in the week and is a strong chance to face Richmond.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  6-8 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 James Peatling  Hamstring  Test
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  Indefinite
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Slowly and steadily the Giants are getting more players back with Peatling needing to just get through training this week to put his hand up for selection after missing the past two matches. Stone and Aleer are also just around the corner. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Sam Frost  Knee  1-3 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
James Worpel  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Worpel might not play again in 2022 after suffering a potential season-ending shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. He will require surgery, but the club will wait and see if he needs it immediately or if it can wait until the end of the season so he can squeeze some more games out. Wingard won’t face Adelaide on Sunday after injuring his hamstring at training late last week. Lynch and McEvoy are edging closer to a return after building up their loads in recent weeks. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Gawn  Ankle  Test
 Blake Howes  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Luke Jackson  Knee  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Face  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will put Gawn and Jackson through fitness tests on Wednesday to determine their availability for this week. McDonald has been given a boost in his hopes of returning this season, with a timeframe for his comeback reduced to around two months.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Hip  Test
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  1-2 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Aaron Hall  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Scott  Hip  Test
 Kayne Turner  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Ziebell  Face  Test
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are almost certain to regain captain Ziebell this week, while Jason Horne-Francis (suspension) will also return. Bonar and Scott are edging towards respective comebacks, which could come ahead of Saturday's clash with the Pies, though Archer is more unlikely. Hall will likely miss a fortnight, while Turner is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Cheek  2-3 weeks
 Zak Butters  Knee  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Xavier Duursma  Quad  Test
 Dan Houston  Leg  TBC
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  Test
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Collarbone  4-5 weeks
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Power were cautious, withdrawing Duursma late before last week’s game, and expect him to be available against the Giants, as they do with Houston, while Butters should also return. The news isn’t so good for Jones who will miss up to a month. Lycett was expected to play in the SANFL last weekend but missed, so is no certainty to come back this week. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Trent Cotchin  Clavicle  1-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Concussion  Test
 Sydney Stack  Cheekbone  TBC
 Nick Vlastuin  Suspension  Round 18
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Tigers confirmed Martin has a "small hamstring strain" and will miss the Gold Coast clash. It’s unlikely they will rush him back the following week against North Melbourne and he can expect good mate Cotchin to keep him company on the sidelines for the next fortnight. Prestia looks to have recovered well from concussion and should be available to face the Suns. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Foot  1 week
 Hunter Clark  Nasal fracture  TBC
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  Test
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Dougal Howard  Knee  TBC
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  Test
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Clark has endured a nightmare run on the injury front and that continued on Friday night when he broke his nose late in the game and had to spend the night in hospital. Howard was substituted out of the game after injuring his knee and underwent an arthroscope to repair a medial meniscal tear. Hannebery is a chance to return via the VFL this weekend after undergoing calf surgery earlier in the season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Isaac Heeney  Corked Quad  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

No real problems for Heeney with John Longmire saying he pulled up fine after playing Essendon on Saturday. Kennedy needs to get through some tough sessions this week to prove his fitness after missing the past seven weeks. He could still have to wait another match.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Hugh Dixon  Ankle  Test
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After experiencing shin soreness following his AFL comeback in round 14, Sheed's season has been ended with a stress-related lower leg injury. The Eagles are holding out hope McGovern will be able to play again this season and will have an indication of his chances next week. It is expected Yeo's hamstring injury will sideline him for slightly longer than a standard three weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Caleb Daniel  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  TBC
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Suspension  Round 18
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will get a boost with Tim English set to return from his concussion symptoms and Ed Richards also available to play following his own concussion. Josh Bruce is expected to play in the VFL after his hamstring setback, while the Dogs are confident Adam Treloar will play after his hamstring tightness against Brisbane. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 