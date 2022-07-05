THE LATEST on Elliot Yeo, Dustin Martin, Josh Rachele and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 16.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Ankle
|Test
|Ned McHenry
|Knee
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
A nagging hip injury will put Rachele on the sidelines for this week at least, but fellow small forward McAdam looks ready to return from an ankle injury that saw him miss the clash against Melbourne. Brown reported knee soreness after the Crows’ SANFL win and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Lungs
|2 weeks
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed the strains for both Zorko and Rich were on the minor side. Although it's a recurrence of a previous niggle for the captain, the club is hopeful both players will miss just Sunday's match against Essendon. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|7-11 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Durdin
|Knee
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Back
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues should have Weitering available for Sunday's clash with the Eagles, while Fogarty and Owies are also likely to return. Martin will face a fitness test later this week, but would be an outside chance to feature. Veteran Ed Curnow and Durdin should be OK, but both may return through the VFL. McGovern and Pittonet should make their comebacks within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Thumb
|1 week
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Moore received the best possible outcome on Monday when he was cleared of an ACL tear – and any structural damage – and remains a chance to face North Melbourne. Jeremy Howe will return after missing the trip to Queensland with illness. Dean has been delivered more bad news after hurting his foot again, potentially ending his debut season with only two VFL games on the board. Grundy is building up his running but still at least a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury he suffered on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Cutler
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot/Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
After missing two games due to an adductor injury, Andrew McGrath is set to return against the Lions. In more good news for the Bombers, Michael Hurley is progressing well and is closing in on a return via the VFL. However, Perkins will miss at least another week due to a calf injury. - Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Josh Treacy
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Finger
|TBA
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
After six weeks on the sidelines, Chapman should be clear to return either at WAFL or AFL level this week. Taberner's hamstring injury looks like a standard strain that will sideline him for up to three weeks. Treacy's rapid recovery from an ankle issue could have him in the mix to replace the key forward. The Dockers are yet to confirm details of what appeared to be a lower leg injury to Connor Blakely during a post-match running session on Sunday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Lower leg
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Illness
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tom Stewart
|Suspension
|Round 20
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Joel Selwood is set to return for Thursday night’s blockbuster against Melbourne at Kardinia Park after being managed last weekend. Kolodjashnij won’t be available after entering concussion protocols. Parfitt could be available after recovering from a broken hand, while Ceglar is on track to play his second game in the VFL after injuring his foot in his first game early in the season. Sam De Koning will face the Demons after being a late withdrawal on Saturday night. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Ankle
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Alex Davies
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Shocking luck for Budarick with confirmation of his second ruptured ACL in the space of 16 months. Ainsworth was not at the team's light training run on Tuesday but will be tested later in the week and is a strong chance to face Richmond. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|James Peatling
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|Indefinite
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Slowly and steadily the Giants are getting more players back with Peatling needing to just get through training this week to put his hand up for selection after missing the past two matches. Stone and Aleer are also just around the corner. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Worpel might not play again in 2022 after suffering a potential season-ending shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. He will require surgery, but the club will wait and see if he needs it immediately or if it can wait until the end of the season so he can squeeze some more games out. Wingard won’t face Adelaide on Sunday after injuring his hamstring at training late last week. Lynch and McEvoy are edging closer to a return after building up their loads in recent weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Gawn
|Ankle
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Jackson
|Knee
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Face
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will put Gawn and Jackson through fitness tests on Wednesday to determine their availability for this week. McDonald has been given a boost in his hopes of returning this season, with a timeframe for his comeback reduced to around two months. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Hip
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Aaron Hall
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Scott
|Hip
|Test
|Kayne Turner
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Ziebell
|Face
|Test
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are almost certain to regain captain Ziebell this week, while Jason Horne-Francis (suspension) will also return. Bonar and Scott are edging towards respective comebacks, which could come ahead of Saturday's clash with the Pies, though Archer is more unlikely. Hall will likely miss a fortnight, while Turner is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.– Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Cheek
|2-3 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|Test
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|Test
|Dan Houston
|Leg
|TBC
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Collarbone
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Power were cautious, withdrawing Duursma late before last week’s game, and expect him to be available against the Giants, as they do with Houston, while Butters should also return. The news isn’t so good for Jones who will miss up to a month. Lycett was expected to play in the SANFL last weekend but missed, so is no certainty to come back this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Clavicle
|1-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Concussion
|Test
|Sydney Stack
|Cheekbone
|TBC
|Nick Vlastuin
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Tigers confirmed Martin has a "small hamstring strain" and will miss the Gold Coast clash. It’s unlikely they will rush him back the following week against North Melbourne and he can expect good mate Cotchin to keep him company on the sidelines for the next fortnight. Prestia looks to have recovered well from concussion and should be available to face the Suns. – Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Foot
|1 week
|Hunter Clark
|Nasal fracture
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|Test
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Knee
|TBC
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
Clark has endured a nightmare run on the injury front and that continued on Friday night when he broke his nose late in the game and had to spend the night in hospital. Howard was substituted out of the game after injuring his knee and underwent an arthroscope to repair a medial meniscal tear. Hannebery is a chance to return via the VFL this weekend after undergoing calf surgery earlier in the season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Heeney
|Corked Quad
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
No real problems for Heeney with John Longmire saying he pulled up fine after playing Essendon on Saturday. Kennedy needs to get through some tough sessions this week to prove his fitness after missing the past seven weeks. He could still have to wait another match. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Hugh Dixon
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
After experiencing shin soreness following his AFL comeback in round 14, Sheed's season has been ended with a stress-related lower leg injury. The Eagles are holding out hope McGovern will be able to play again this season and will have an indication of his chances next week. It is expected Yeo's hamstring injury will sideline him for slightly longer than a standard three weeks. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Caleb Daniel
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 5, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs will get a boost with Tim English set to return from his concussion symptoms and Ed Richards also available to play following his own concussion. Josh Bruce is expected to play in the VFL after his hamstring setback, while the Dogs are confident Adam Treloar will play after his hamstring tightness against Brisbane. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list