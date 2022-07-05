THE LATEST on Elliot Yeo, Dustin Martin, Josh Rachele and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Knee Test Shane McAdam Ankle Test Ned McHenry Knee Test Josh Rachele Hip 1-2 weeks Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

A nagging hip injury will put Rachele on the sidelines for this week at least, but fellow small forward McAdam looks ready to return from an ankle injury that saw him miss the clash against Melbourne. Brown reported knee soreness after the Crows’ SANFL win and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Lungs 2 weeks Daniel Rich Hamstring 1 week Dayne Zorko Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed the strains for both Zorko and Rich were on the minor side. Although it's a recurrence of a previous niggle for the captain, the club is hopeful both players will miss just Sunday's match against Essendon. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 7-11 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf Test Sam Durdin Knee Test Lachie Fogarty Back Test Caleb Marchbank Knee 3-5 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 2 weeks Matt Owies Calf Test Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee 1-2 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder Test Zac Williams Calf 3-5 weeks Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should have Weitering available for Sunday's clash with the Eagles, while Fogarty and Owies are also likely to return. Martin will face a fitness test later this week, but would be an outside chance to feature. Veteran Ed Curnow and Durdin should be OK, but both may return through the VFL. McGovern and Pittonet should make their comebacks within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Thumb 1 week Charlie Dean Foot 6-8 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 2-3 weeks Harvey Harrison Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Darcy Moore Knee Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Moore received the best possible outcome on Monday when he was cleared of an ACL tear – and any structural damage – and remains a chance to face North Melbourne. Jeremy Howe will return after missing the trip to Queensland with illness. Dean has been delivered more bad news after hurting his foot again, potentially ending his debut season with only two VFL games on the board. Grundy is building up his running but still at least a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury he suffered on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle 3-5 weeks Tom Cutler Quad 3 weeks Archie Perkins Calf 1-2 weeks Devon Smith Knee Indefinite James Stewart Foot TBC Tex Wanganeen Foot/Ankle Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing two games due to an adductor injury, Andrew McGrath is set to return against the Lions. In more good news for the Bombers, Michael Hurley is progressing well and is closing in on a return via the VFL. However, Perkins will miss at least another week due to a calf injury. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Hamstring TBA Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Heath Chapman Hamstring Test Liam Henry Hamstring TBC Nathan O'Driscoll Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Switkowski Back TBA Matt Taberner Hamstring TBC Josh Treacy Ankle Test Darcy Tucker Finger TBA Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After six weeks on the sidelines, Chapman should be clear to return either at WAFL or AFL level this week. Taberner's hamstring injury looks like a standard strain that will sideline him for up to three weeks. Treacy's rapid recovery from an ankle issue could have him in the mix to replace the key forward. The Dockers are yet to confirm details of what appeared to be a lower leg injury to Connor Blakely during a post-match running session on Sunday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot Test Toby Conway Lower leg Test Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion 1-2 weeks Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Brandan Parfitt Hand Test Gary Rohan Illness Test Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Cooper Stephens Ankle 1 week Tom Stewart Suspension Round 20 James Willis Knee TBC Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Joel Selwood is set to return for Thursday night’s blockbuster against Melbourne at Kardinia Park after being managed last weekend. Kolodjashnij won’t be available after entering concussion protocols. Parfitt could be available after recovering from a broken hand, while Ceglar is on track to play his second game in the VFL after injuring his foot in his first game early in the season. Sam De Koning will face the Demons after being a late withdrawal on Saturday night. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Ankle Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Alex Davies Knee 2 weeks Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Shocking luck for Budarick with confirmation of his second ruptured ACL in the space of 16 months. Ainsworth was not at the team's light training run on Tuesday but will be tested later in the week and is a strong chance to face Richmond. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf 1-2 weeks Ryan Angwin Leg 6-8 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 2-3 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite James Peatling Hamstring Test Harry Perryman Ribs Indefinite Conor Stone Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Slowly and steadily the Giants are getting more players back with Peatling needing to just get through training this week to put his hand up for selection after missing the past two matches. Stone and Aleer are also just around the corner. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring 1-3 weeks Sam Frost Knee 1-3 weeks Max Lynch Concussion TBC Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Chad Wingard Calf Test James Worpel Shoulder TBC Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Worpel might not play again in 2022 after suffering a potential season-ending shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. He will require surgery, but the club will wait and see if he needs it immediately or if it can wait until the end of the season so he can squeeze some more games out. Wingard won’t face Adelaide on Sunday after injuring his hamstring at training late last week. Lynch and McEvoy are edging closer to a return after building up their loads in recent weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Gawn Ankle Test Blake Howes Foot 1-2 weeks Luke Jackson Knee Test Tom McDonald Ankle 8-10 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 2-3 weeks Daniel Turner Face 1-2 weeks Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will put Gawn and Jackson through fitness tests on Wednesday to determine their availability for this week. McDonald has been given a boost in his hopes of returning this season, with a timeframe for his comeback reduced to around two months. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hip Test Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring Test Charlie Comben Leg 1-2 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Aaron Hall Quad 1-2 weeks Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot 1-2 weeks Bailey Scott Hip Test Kayne Turner Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Ziebell Face Test Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are almost certain to regain captain Ziebell this week, while Jason Horne-Francis (suspension) will also return. Bonar and Scott are edging towards respective comebacks, which could come ahead of Saturday's clash with the Pies, though Archer is more unlikely. Hall will likely miss a fortnight, while Turner is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Cheek 2-3 weeks Zak Butters Knee Test Trent Dumont Calf Test Xavier Duursma Quad Test Dan Houston Leg TBC Lachie Jones Hamstring 3-4 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder Test Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 2-3 weeks Brynn Teakle Collarbone 4-5 weeks Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Power were cautious, withdrawing Duursma late before last week’s game, and expect him to be available against the Giants, as they do with Houston, while Butters should also return. The news isn’t so good for Jones who will miss up to a month. Lycett was expected to play in the SANFL last weekend but missed, so is no certainty to come back this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 1-2 weeks Trent Cotchin Clavicle 1-3 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Concussion Test Sydney Stack Cheekbone TBC Nick Vlastuin Suspension Round 18 Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Tigers confirmed Martin has a "small hamstring strain" and will miss the Gold Coast clash. It’s unlikely they will rush him back the following week against North Melbourne and he can expect good mate Cotchin to keep him company on the sidelines for the next fortnight. Prestia looks to have recovered well from concussion and should be available to face the Suns. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Foot 1 week Hunter Clark Nasal fracture TBC Nick Coffield ACL Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder Test Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Jack Hayes Knee Season Dougal Howard Knee TBC Daniel McKenzie Concussion Test Mitch Owens Concussion Test Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

Clark has endured a nightmare run on the injury front and that continued on Friday night when he broke his nose late in the game and had to spend the night in hospital. Howard was substituted out of the game after injuring his knee and underwent an arthroscope to repair a medial meniscal tear. Hannebery is a chance to return via the VFL this weekend after undergoing calf surgery earlier in the season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Heeney Corked Quad Test Josh Kennedy Hamstring Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

No real problems for Heeney with John Longmire saying he pulled up fine after playing Essendon on Saturday. Kennedy needs to get through some tough sessions this week to prove his fitness after missing the past seven weeks. He could still have to wait another match. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Hugh Dixon Ankle Test Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Zac Langdon Ankle 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Ribs TBC Dom Sheed Shins Season Elliot Yeo Hamstring TBC Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

After experiencing shin soreness following his AFL comeback in round 14, Sheed's season has been ended with a stress-related lower leg injury. The Eagles are holding out hope McGovern will be able to play again this season and will have an indication of his chances next week. It is expected Yeo's hamstring injury will sideline him for slightly longer than a standard three weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caleb Daniel Knee 2-3 weeks Taylor Duryea Knee 3-4 weeks Stefan Martin Shoulder TBC Charlie Parker Hamstring 2-3 weeks Bailey Smith Suspension Round 18 Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: July 5, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will get a boost with Tim English set to return from his concussion symptoms and Ed Richards also available to play following his own concussion. Josh Bruce is expected to play in the VFL after his hamstring setback, while the Dogs are confident Adam Treloar will play after his hamstring tightness against Brisbane. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list