Eric Hipwood and Ryan Gardner compete for the ball during the R16 clash between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Eric Hipwood has avoided suspension for pushing Western Bulldogs opponent Ryan Gardner into the path of umpire Jacob Mollison.

Sent straight to the Tribunal after Gardner and Mollison made heavy contact in Brisbane's win against the Bulldogs, the jury found Hipwood guilty of careless contact with an umpire, but only imposed a $2500 fine.

The AFL pushed for a two-game ban, arguing he'd intentionally pushed Gardner into the path of the umpire.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hipwood benefits after umpire and Dog collide A collision between a Bulldog and umpire allows Eric Hipwood to drift forward for an easy mark and goal

Giving evidence, Hipwood said he would "never do that in any sport at all" when asked if that was the case.

He said Gardner had initiated the contact and he had simply braced for contact.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said the incident was "quite troubling" when viewed from certain angles and said Hipwood's carelessness was not high.