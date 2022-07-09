Jed Walter of the Allies and Western Australia's Riley Hardeman. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Saturday with the Allies taking on Western Australian on neutral territory at Thebarton Oval from 12.30pm ACST.

The Allies will be looking for their first win of the Championships, having already lost to South Australia and Vic Metro.

Meanwhile, WA is hoping to rebound from its first-up loss to Vic Metro by 27 points last weekend.

>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 12.30pm ACST

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Under-18 Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Saturday, July 9

Allies v Western Australia at Thebarton Oval, 12.30pm AEST

ALLIES

1 Brandon Leary 13/05/2003

2 Jake Rogers 02/03/2005

4 Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004

14 Toby Alker 16/03/2003

15 Harry Rowston 12/08/2004

17 Jason Gillbee 15/05/2004

18 Jaspa Fletcher 24/02/2004

19 Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004

20 Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004

21 Marlin Corbett 18/02/2004

22 Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004

23 Ryan Eyers 22/04/2003

24 Jack Manly 04/02/2004

25 Fletcher Hart 01/07/2003

26 Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004

27 Angus Anderson 25/05/2003

28 Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004

30 Cameron Owen 28/05/2004

32 Liam Hude 18/09/2004

33 Christian Webster 16/07/2004

37 Will Edwards 08/05/2003

38 Jed Walter 08/06/2005

40 Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004

IN: Will Edwards, Christian Webster, Jason Gillbee, Cameron Owen, Jack Manly, Fletcher Hart

OUT: Brinn Little (squad rotation), Ned Stevens (squad rotation), Caiden Cleary (squad rotation), Ryley Sanders (squad rotation), Seth Campbell (squad rotation), Ethan Read (squad rotation)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

1 Darcy Jones 03/04/2004

2 Jed Hagan 15/10/2004

4 Mitchell Barron 09/02/2004

5 Steely Green 09/01/2004

6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004

9 Riley Hardeman 27/02/2005

10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005

11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004

12 Griffith Julian 31/05/2004

13 Jordyn Baker 10/05/2004

16 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004

16 Sam Gilbey 14/05/2004

17 Connor Carbone 29/04/2004

19 Luke Michael 19/03/2004

21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004

22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004

24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004

29 Jedd Busslinger 11/03/2004

32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005

35 Kane Bevan 25/04/2004

37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003

38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004

40 Jackson Broadbent 02/12/2004



Tyrell Dewar (emg) 27/03/2004

Clay Hall (emg) 12/05/2005

IN: Rohan MacNeill, Connor Carbone, Mitchell Barron

OUT: Chase Bourne (squad rotation), Tyrell Dewar (squad rotation), Conrad Williams (squad rotation)