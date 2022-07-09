THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Saturday with the Allies taking on Western Australian on neutral territory at Thebarton Oval from 12.30pm ACST.
The Allies will be looking for their first win of the Championships, having already lost to South Australia and Vic Metro.
Meanwhile, WA is hoping to rebound from its first-up loss to Vic Metro by 27 points last weekend.
Saturday, July 9
Allies v Western Australia at Thebarton Oval, 12.30pm AEST
ALLIES
1 Brandon Leary 13/05/2003
2 Jake Rogers 02/03/2005
4 Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004
14 Toby Alker 16/03/2003
15 Harry Rowston 12/08/2004
17 Jason Gillbee 15/05/2004
18 Jaspa Fletcher 24/02/2004
19 Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004
20 Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004
21 Marlin Corbett 18/02/2004
22 Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004
23 Ryan Eyers 22/04/2003
24 Jack Manly 04/02/2004
25 Fletcher Hart 01/07/2003
26 Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004
27 Angus Anderson 25/05/2003
28 Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004
30 Cameron Owen 28/05/2004
32 Liam Hude 18/09/2004
33 Christian Webster 16/07/2004
37 Will Edwards 08/05/2003
38 Jed Walter 08/06/2005
40 Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004
IN: Will Edwards, Christian Webster, Jason Gillbee, Cameron Owen, Jack Manly, Fletcher Hart
OUT: Brinn Little (squad rotation), Ned Stevens (squad rotation), Caiden Cleary (squad rotation), Ryley Sanders (squad rotation), Seth Campbell (squad rotation), Ethan Read (squad rotation)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
1 Darcy Jones 03/04/2004
2 Jed Hagan 15/10/2004
4 Mitchell Barron 09/02/2004
5 Steely Green 09/01/2004
6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004
9 Riley Hardeman 27/02/2005
10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005
11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004
12 Griffith Julian 31/05/2004
13 Jordyn Baker 10/05/2004
16 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004
16 Sam Gilbey 14/05/2004
17 Connor Carbone 29/04/2004
19 Luke Michael 19/03/2004
21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004
22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004
24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004
29 Jedd Busslinger 11/03/2004
32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005
35 Kane Bevan 25/04/2004
37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003
38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004
40 Jackson Broadbent 02/12/2004
Tyrell Dewar (emg) 27/03/2004
Clay Hall (emg) 12/05/2005
IN: Rohan MacNeill, Connor Carbone, Mitchell Barron
OUT: Chase Bourne (squad rotation), Tyrell Dewar (squad rotation), Conrad Williams (squad rotation)