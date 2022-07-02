Victoria Metro's Alwyn Davey and Matthew Jefferson celebrate a goal during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TALL forward Matthew Jefferson has boosted his draft stocks with a super day out for Vic Metro, booting seven goals in a standout performance against Western Australia.

The Oakleigh Chargers key forward was dominant in Metro's 27-point win at IKON Park, kicking two goals in the opening quarter before slotting five goals in a brilliant third term.

In an entertaining contest, Metro ran out 16.5 (101) to 10.14 (74) winners to remain unbeaten in its opening two rounds of the national carnival.

Victoria Metro forward Matthew Jefferson takes a big mark during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jefferson pushed his top-20 draft claims with a strong display of marks and converted set shots, having also kicked two goals last week.

He was among a fleet of impressive performers for Metro, including Brisbane father-son gun Will Ashcroft, who had another game worthy of his status as the leading candidate for the No.1 pick. The midfielder was excellent with 25 disposals and a goal, and was crucial in Metro's barnstorming eight-goal third term.

Victoria Metro's Will Ashcroft in action during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match against Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda Next Generation Academy product Cam Mackenzie had 28 disposals and a goal to continue his form, while key back Josh Weddle was excellent with 20 disposals and seven marks in defence.

Harry Sheezel started the game in electrifying touch, taking a high mark and kicking a sharp goal, and finished with two majors from 14 disposals. Essendon father-son Alwyn Davey kicked two goals from 19 touches in an exciting showing to press his claims for a top-20 spot.

Alwyn Davey celebrates a goal for Victoria Metro during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match against Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Metro took the early advantage, leading WA by 15 points at quarter time before Western Australia struck back with four goals in the second term to take a nine-point lead into half-time. But Metro returned serve in the third quarter with an eight-goal term to give them the break at the final change.

Elijah Hewett starred for Western Australia, gathering 29 disposals, 11 inside-50s, six marks and two goals. The potential top-10 pick was powerful and explosive and stood up for his team in the best game of his season.

Elijah Hewett in action during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Jones competed well for WA with 17 disposals and two goals, while big midfielder Reuben Ginbey (18 disposals) and defender Jedd Busslinger (18 disposals, eight marks) were also among Western Australia's best.

Western Australia's Darcy Jones and Victoria Metro's Cameron Mackenzie compete for the ball during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Metro 4.1 5.1 13.4 16.5 (101)

Western Australia 1.4 5.10 6.11 10.14 (74)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Jefferson 7, Davey 2, Sheezel 2, Ashcroft, Clarke, Hotton, Mackenzie, Windsor

Western Australia: Cole 2, Hewett 2, Jones 2, Bourne, Cleaver, Julian, Tholstrup