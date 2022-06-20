Max Michalanney in action for SA against the Allies in U18 Championships on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE father-son prospect Max Michalanney enhanced his draft standing with a strong performance in South Australia's win over the Allies on Sunday.

Michalanney was among SA's best as they cruised to a 37-point win at Thebarton Oval in the opening NAB AFL Under 18 Championships game.

Michalanney's father Jim played more than 200 SANFL games with Norwood making him eligible to join the Crows in this year's NAB AFL Draft.

The 192cm key defender gathered 15 touches, took two marks and had five rebound 50s in a composed display.

Top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey kicked one goal from seven touches and fellow NAB AFL Academy member Adam D'Aloia was busy in the midfield with 17 possessions, eight tackles and four clearances.

Adam D'Aloia of SA and Caiden Cleary of the Allies during the U18 Championships on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Isaac Keeler booted three goals up forward and Mattaes Phillipou was another strong performer with two goals and 24 disposals.

For the Allies, Giants Academy member Harry Rowston was a standout with three goals from 24 touches and eight marks.

Harry Rowston of the Allies marks during the U18 Championships game on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney Academy captain Angus Anderson was prominent with a game-high 25 possessions, six tackles and seven clearances.

Tasmanian product Lachlan Cowan gathered 20 disposals, while Jason Gillbee was also among the best with 21 touches and six marks.

Lachlan Cowan of the Allies kicks long during the U18 Championships on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.3 7.5 12.8 14.9 (93)

ALLIES 1.2 6.3 6.5 8.8 (56)

GOALS

South Australia: Keeler 3, Lovelock 2, Magor 2, Phillipou 2, Delean, Rypstra, Lemmey, Foster, Walker

Allies: Rowston 3, Campbell 2, Walter 2, Fletcher

BEST

South Australia: Michalanney, Dowling, Foster, Magor, Rypstra, Phillipou

Allies: Cowan, Gillbee, Rowston, Fletcher, Anderson, Walter