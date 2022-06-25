POTENTIAL No.1 pick Will Ashcroft and likely early selection Harry Sheezel have starred for Vic Metro as a number of prospects enhanced their draft credentials in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

Metro was too strong for the Allies on Saturday, overcoming a slow start to win 16.10 (106) to 14.6 (90) at Blacktown.

It was Ashcroft who was the most consistent player on the ground, with the prolific midfielder gathering 36 disposals, 12 clearances and seven tackles in a dominant midfield display. It follows the possible Brisbane father-son prospect's outstanding form at NAB League level, having picked up 51 disposals last week for Sandringham.

It again showed the 18-year-old's brilliance around the ball and why he is considered one of the red-hot favourites for the top pick at this year's draft.

Sheezel was also excellent, booting four goals from 16 disposals in a role in attack. The Sandringham goalkicker was opportunistic with his chances but the most important forward on the ground to show why he is seen as a possible top-five selection.

A number of other Metro prospects were pivotal in the win, with Oakleigh speedster Blake Drury helping set up the game in the first half with an impressive second quarter that included several bursts from the middle. Drury finished with 26 disposals, eight inside-50s and a goal in a terrific game.

Blake Drury in action for Vic Metro against the Allies on June 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Callum Mills-like Cam Mackenzie, who is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, had 26 disposals, while Olli Hotton continues to boost his draft standing with 17 disposals and 2.2. Essendon father-son talent Alwyn Davey Jnr kicked two goals from 10 disposals.

The Allies kicked the first four goals of the game in a fast start before Metro pegged back the lead and went into half-time ahead by four points. The high scoring continued in the third term as Metro slammed on seven goals to open up the break, but the Allies rallied late to close the gap before falling to their second successive defeat to start the national carnival.

Bottom-aged key forward Jed Walter, who is a member of Gold Coast's Academy, booted four goals to continue his impressive championships, while Angus Anderson kicked two goals from 18 disposals and Lachie Cowan had 20 disposals and eight rebound-50s from half-back.

Allies 4.0 7.2 10.3 14.6 (90)

Vic Metro 2.4 7.6 14.9 16.10 (106)

Goals

Allies: Walter 4, Anderson 2, Lawrence 2, Brain, Campbell, Corbett, Grace, Sanders, Stevens

Vic Metro: Sheezel 4, Clarke 2, Davey 2, Hotton 2, Jefferson 2, Drury, Edmends, Petric, Watson