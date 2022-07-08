GOLD Coast hasn't given up on claiming a maiden finals berth, even if back-to-back losses have put the Suns two wins outside the top eight.

Brandon Ellis, who could move to half-back this week to cover off the Suns' string of injuries in defence, will face his former side Richmond at Metricon Stadium on Saturday in what shapes as a last roll of the dice for the Suns' finals hopes.

The two-time Tigers premiership player told AFL.com.au the Suns were maintaining the rage for a breakthrough September spot after two tight losses to Port Adelaide and then Collingwood last Saturday night.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"It has been pretty bruising. They were probably just on for longer and more urgent in some areas of the game than we were and that cost us in the end. We reviewed that and Richmond probably plays the same style as Collingwood so we'll be ready for it," Ellis said.

Gold Coast's Brandon Ellis celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's seven games to go, there's 28 points up for grabs and there's probably six teams fighting for those last two spots and we're all going to end up playing each other in those last seven weeks. So it's basically who wants it more?

"There's a fair few people probably writing us off but there's still 28 points up for grabs so we're still in the hunt. We're going to keep training and fighting to play finals."

DEW RESPECT Suns re-sign coach in a show of faith

Ellis moved to the Suns as a free agent after Richmond's 2019 triumph and remains tight with a number of his former teammates. But, as the Suns continue to grow their consistency and connection and piece together perhaps the club's best season, Ellis said his insights into the Tigers weren't as required as before.

"The first time [I played them] was really weird. It's a hard feeling to explain but it's three years since I've been there. It's still going to be a little bit weird because I have shared some amazing experiences with most of the boys who are still playing, but once the ball's bounced it's game on," he said.

Brandon Ellis, Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin celebrate Richmond's 2019 Grand Final win. Picture: AFL Photos

"I definitely keep an eye on them and still have some great mates who play there. But if our guys want some input on how they play I'll give them some, but I think everyone knows how everyone plays, it's just who executes their gameplan better on the day."

The Suns last week suffered another injury blow, with Connor Budarick suffering his second torn ACL knee injury. It leaves the half-back line bare, with Budarick joining Lachie Weller (knee), Wil Powell (ankle) and Oleg Markov (health and safety protocols) also out.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Ellis, who has played wing and half-back this year, said he was ready to fill the void if called upon.

"I've obviously had to flip to half-back a few times this year, so if they need it I'll go down. We've lost a fair few boys now and the hardest thing to comprehend is they're all impact injuries. It's not like they're soft tissue injuries where you can avoid it at times, but they're all impact injuries and it's just bad luck," he said.