IT'S ALL about jostling for position during the AFL's trade and draft period - but who will come out on top as no club wants to be ripped off, especially by a rival!

AFL.com.au draft expert Cal Twomey has come up with the perfect win-win solution for both Queensland based clubs that will see Brisbane and Gold Coast come out on top, should they follow his advice on this weeks edition of AFL Exchange.

On the field, we do our best to pinpoint the team that will round out the final eight as that last position seems to be "cursed".

The Swans' past fortnight has sent tongues wagging, while Kozzy Pickett lit up Alice Springs with a six-goal haul yesterday.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.35: Has Sydney's past fortnight catapulted it into the flag race?

5.29: Who will get the 'unwanted' eighth spot on the ladder?

9.50: Which player has the best highlights package in the competition?

15.00: Josh Ward, Round 18 Rising Star Nominee

22.10: Who is going to claim the wooden spoon?

25.30: Where should North Melbourne head in its search for a coach?

30.30: Is Greater Western Sydney set to have the busiest trade period of any club?

33.13: Things That Should Happen

43.00: Who will be the top two ruckmen in the competition in five years time?