Jamie Elliott celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Melbourne in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD proved it is a premiership contender with an enthralling seven-point win over Melbourne in a finals-like Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

In a thrilling contest between two top-four sides, the Magpies made it 11 straight wins, beating Melbourne 15.6 (96) to 13.11 (89).

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Collingwood (15-5) climbed above the Demons (14-6) and into second on the ladder with two rounds left in the home and away season.

Jamie Elliott and Ash Johnson were the stars, booting four goals each for the Magpies.

Clayton Oliver (42 disposals) and Christian Petracca (36 and a goal) were damaging for the Dees.

More to come