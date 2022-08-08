Matthew Jefferson is tackled during Vic Metro's clash against Western Australia in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NINE players from the Oakleigh Chargers have been invited to test at this year's NAB AFL Draft Combine, including first-round trio George Wardlaw, Elijah Tsatas and Matthew Jefferson.

The prominent NAB League club has supplied the most players of any in the country to the national Combine, with a total of 67 players selected for the three-day testing from October 7-9.

Exciting midfielder Wardlaw is in the mix for the No.1 pick while Tsatas returned from a two-month layoff on the weekend due to a foot fracture to perform well at school level. Jefferson, a tall forward who kicked 12 goals in three games for Vic Metro at the recent under-18 carnival, is among the leading key position prospects in the pool.

Father-son Alwyn Davey, defender Josh Weddle and half-back Luke Teal are others from the Chargers to have received nominations.

Vic Metro's Alwyn Davey jnr kicks a goal during the U18 AFL Boys Championship match between the Allies and Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark on June 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The selections were based on the number of nominations given by AFL recruiters, with clubs supplying their lists of preferred Combine attendees. Players will undertake testing at Melbourne Park later this year and interviews at Marvel Stadium over the three-day screening.

Vic Country has the dominant portion of the invitees, with 19 prospects from its region selected, including key forward Aaron Cadman and midfield star Jhye Clark, while Western Australia has had 12 players picked, with rising midfielder Reuben Ginbey among them.

South Australia has had 13 players invited after its carnival, with midfielder/forward Mattaes Phillipou and ruckman Harry Barnett among their potential first-round picks, while the Allies states – New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory and Tasmania – combined for nine players.

Mattaes Phillipou of South Australia kicks the ball during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and South Australia at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Davey was among four father-sons who won invitations, alongside Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher (at Brisbane) and Max Michalanney (Adelaide).

There are a number of Academy-affiliated players who will also test and meet clubs across the three-day Combine, with Harry Rowston and Nick Madden tied to Greater Western Sydney, Lloyd Johnston linked to Gold Coast and Shadeau Brain in Brisbane's Academy.

Cam Mackenzie (St Kilda), Isaac Keeler (Adelaide) and Anthony Munkara (Essendon) are linked to clubs via their Next Generation Academies, however under the rules this year they will only be able to match bids for them after pick 40.

The AFL has the option to add further players to the Combine testing group closer to the event in the case of late form surges or starring performances in the back end of the season.

Road to the Draft: Exciting father-son prospects, the key forward kicking bags Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards look at three promising prospects impressing ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

2022 NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE INVITE LIST

Vic Country

Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays)

Hugh Bond (GWV Rebels)

Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power)

Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels)

Jhye Clark (Geelong Falcons)

Brayden George (Murray Bushrangers)

Oliver Hollands (Murray Bushrangers)

Bailey Humphrey (Gippsland Power)

Henry Hustwaite (Dandenong Stingrays)

Max Knobel (Gippsland Power)

Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power)

Noah Long (Bendigo Pioneers)

Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons)

Caleb Mitchell (Murray Bushrangers)

Olivier Northam (Geelong Falcons)

Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers)

Mitch Szybkowski (Dandenong Stingrays)

Cooper Vickery (Gippsland Power)

James Van Es (GWV Rebels)

Vic Metro

Will Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons)

Charlie Clarke (Sandringham Dragons)

Alwyn Davey (Oakleigh Chargers)

Blake Drury (Oakleigh Chargers)

Max Gruzewski (Oakleigh Chargers)

Lewis Hayes (Eastern Ranges)

Olli Hotton (Sandringham Dragons)

Matthew Jefferson (Oakleigh Chargers)

Cameron Mackenzie (Sandringham Dragons)

Harry Sheezel (Sandringham Dragons)

Luke Teal (Oakleigh Chargers)

Elijah Tsatas (Oakleigh Chargers)

George Wardlaw (Oakleigh Chargers)

Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers)

South Australia

Harry Barnett (West Adelaide)

Adam D'Aloia (Woodville-West Torrens)

Will Dowling (North Adelaide)

Phoenix Foster (Norwood)

Isaac Keeler (North Adelaide)

Harry Lemmey (West Adelaide)

Jaiden Magor (South Adelaide)

Max Michalanney (Norwood)

Mattaes Phillipou (Woodville-West Torrens)

Jakob Ryan (Glenelg)

Nick Sadler (Sturt)

Tom Scully (West Adelaide)

Will Verrall (South Adelaide)

Western Australia

Jed Adams (Peel Thunder)

Edward Allan (Claremont)

Jedd Busslinger (East Perth)

Harry Cole (Claremont)

Hugh Davies (Claremont)

Tyrell Dewar (Subiaco)

Sam Gilbey (Claremont)

Reuben Ginbey (East Perth)

Steely Green (South Fremantle)

Jed Hagan (East Fremantle)

Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts)

Darcy Jones (Swan Districts)

New South Wales

Jason Gillbee (Bendigo Pioneers)

Nick Madden (GWS Academy)

Harry Rowston (GWS Academy)

Northern Territory

Lloyd Johnston (NT Thunder)

Anthony Munkara (NT/West Adelaide)

Queensland

Shadeau Brain (Brisbane Academy)

Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane Academy)

Tasmania

Lachlan Cowan (Tasmania Devils)

Tom McCallum (Tasmania Devils)