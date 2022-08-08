PROMISING Gold Coast utility Elijah Hollands is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 21.
The 20-year-old starred in the Suns' seven-point loss at the hands of Hawks. The high-impact forward-midfielder gathered 23 disposals, took nine marks and booted two goals, along with 521m gained at 78 per cent efficiency.
The Murray Bushrangers product had been highly touted leading up to his 2020 draft year, being tossed up as a potential No.1 pick, before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury prior to the season.
The Suns promptly snapped him up at pick No.7 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.
Hollands had caught the eye of recruiters the previous year as a bottom-age player for Vic Country. Standing at 189cm and with a strong marking ability, Hollands' eye for goal and ability to hit the scoreboard caught recruiters' attention.
Hollands had been banging on the door of senior selection with some outstanding form in the VFL, averaging 22 disposals and five marks per game while also booting eight goals in his 14 appearances this season. With this form too good to ignore, the Suns’ handing him his debut in the round 19 QClash against the Brisbane Lions.
The youngster, who had waited two years for his opportunity, made an immediate impact, booting two goals, including one with his first kick at senior level.
He becomes the second Gold Coast player to be nominated this season, with Joel Jeffery receiving a nomination back in round 10 for his five-goal haul against the Dogs.