GREATER Western Sydney will be without superstar forward Toby Greene for its last two games of the season after scans revealed he needed surgery on a fractured thumb.

Greene suffered the injury during the pre-game warm-up ahead of the Giants' clash with Essendon in round 21, but played on to help his side to a comprehensive win over the Bombers.

However, specialist advice on Monday determined that he needed surgery to repair the fracture, ruling him out of remaining games against the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Giants hit back with contentious goal from Greene Toby Greene hits a perfect kick out of the air after avoiding a possible free kick

The injury brings an end to Greene's interrupted season, which didn't start until round six after he completed a six-game suspension for making contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' elimination final win over Sydney last year.

It didn't take him long to find form, though. Greene booted four goals in his second game back, against Adelaide in round seven, and also produced dual hauls of four against Brisbane, and a seven-goal masterclass against the Western Bulldogs in round 14.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Seven-goal Toby's career-best night Giants star Toby Greene boots seven goals in a dominant performance against the Bulldogs

Meanwhile, the Giants will also be without gun midfielder Tim Taranto against the Bulldogs. Taranto suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Sydney Derby in round 20 and reported them last Friday, meaning he will miss the Dogs clash in addition to last weekend's win over Essendon.

James Peatling will also miss will concussion, while ruckman Matt Flynn's season is done after he had ankle surgery last week.