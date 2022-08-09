THE MAN that sees Lachie Neale as close as anyone believes the 2020 Brownlow medallist is now a better player than when he won the game's highest individual honour.

Oscar McInerney, who has rucked to Neale the past five seasons, says Brisbane's dynamic onballer is a role model for everyone at the Lions.

Following his 32 disposals, nine clearance, one goal masterclass against Carlton on Sunday, Neale has moved alongside Touk Miller atop the AFL Coaches Association's MVP award and is also favoured to win his second Brownlow Medal.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Following a light training session at the Gabba on Tuesday, McInerney said his rover was better now than two years ago.

Oscar McInerney and Lachie Neale celebrate a goal during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"His will to improve, he's the last guy out on the track, he's always working on his touch, (doing) weights, he's getting stronger, he's fitter, he's an incredible athlete, he's got an incredible mindset," McInerney said.

"He's gone up a level.

"We couldn't be prouder of that. He's a phenomenal player."

Neale is averaging 31 disposals for the season and is among the top three in the competition for contested possessions and clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale nails a gem to get Lions rolling Lachie Neale kicks the first major of the match with a classy finish

"He's just so clean, he just doesn't fumble and that goes to the work he does behind the scenes," McInerney said.

"He's a great role model for our young players coming through, we've got so many exciting mids on our list, to see the best one in the business and how he goes about it and prepares … is a great opportunity for us all to learn."

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

With just a five-day break between defeating Carlton and facing St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, it was a light session on Tuesday.

Cal Ah Chee was absent as he goes through the AFL's concussion protocols, while Marcus Adams was in the gym rather than on the field as he overcomes a heavy hit to the sternum that saw him sit out the final 25 minutes against the Blues.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Cripps in trouble for this hit on Ah Chee? Callum Ah Chee is subbed out after Patrick Cripps flies and crunches him

McInerney said there was a positive vibe following the weekend's win.

"There was definitely some really pleasing signs when we had the footy and when we didn't have the footy," he said.

"I think that's what's somewhat pleasing over the past two weeks, we're still improving at this time of the year, and I think that's a really valuable thing for our team.

"Obviously we need to cement that and go for longer periods, but really pleasing and positive signs we're able to continue to improve."