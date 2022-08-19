WHAT A final round of the home and away season it's going to be.

Geelong is the minor premier, but the coveted double chance – and one more top-eight spot – is up for grabs.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Collingwood and Fremantle all still hold hope of finishing in the top four.

It all begins with Friday night's blockbuster clash between the Lions and Demons at the Gabba, an encounter that will set the scene for the rest of the round.

Fremantle and Richmond are in action on Saturday, and Sunday will be huge; the Western Bulldogs' finals push will continue against Hawthorn, Carlton and Collingwood will renew their rivalry bidding for a top-eight and top-four spot respectively, and Sydney will face St Kilda with the Swans aiming for second spot and the Saints needing a lot to go their way to sneak into the eight.

Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side over the weekend.

Friday, August 19

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

If the Lions win

- They lock in a double chance. Brisbane will finish no lower than third even if the Swans beat the Saints on Sunday, and will finish second if they can make up 4.2 per cent on the Swans, or if Sydney loses

- The Demons will become the first team in VFL/AFL history to go 10-0 and miss the top four, unless Collingwood and Fremantle both lose later in the round

If the Demons win

- They will finish in the top four and could end up as high as second, depending on the Swans' clash against the Saints. Melbourne and Sydney are separated by just 0.6 per cent heading into the final round, so the Demons need to win by about 10 points more than the Swans to finish second

- The Lions will almost certainly finish no higher than fourth, and can slip as low as sixth

Christian Petracca tackles Lachie Neale during the R15 clash between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on June 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday, August 20

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

If the Giants win

- The Dockers will finish sixth and will host either Richmond or Carlton in an elimination final

If the Dockers win

- A double chance is possible, but only if at least one of Collingwood or Sydney fails to win on Sunday. Even a draw between the Magpies and Blues would be enough to secure a top-four spot given the Dockers have a superior percentage (116.4) to Collingwood (104.4) heading into the final round

- If both the Pies and Swans win, Freo will finish fifth and host Carlton or the Western Bulldogs

Andrew Brayshaw takes a mark during Fremantle's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

If the Cats win

- They will enter the finals series on a 13-game winning streak

- The Cats can play any of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Collingwood or Fremantle in the first week of the finals

If the Eagles win

- The Cats will still finish on top of the ladder

Tom Hawkins marks the ball during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

If the Bombers win

- The Tigers will finish eighth if Carlton beats Collingwood, otherwise they will remain in seventh

If the Tigers win

- They will lock in seventh spot. The Tigers could face any of Brisbane, Melbourne, Fremantle, Collingwood or Sydney in the first week of the finals

Dion Prestia in action during Richmond's clash with Essendon in round 10. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday, August 21

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

If the Hawks win

- The Bulldogs will miss the eight and the Blues will likely make it even if they are beaten by Collingwood, with Carlton's percentage (108.8) far better than St Kilda's (100.1) heading into the final round. The Saints would need to win by 70 points and see the Blues lose by just as much to overtake them

If the Bulldogs win

- They are almost certain to finish eighth as long as the Blues lose to the Pies. The percentage gap (0.9) between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton is minimal ahead of round 23

- If they finish eighth, they will play one of Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane or Sydney

Tom Liberatore in action in the Western Bulldogs' win over Hawthorn in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

If the Blues win

- They will play finals for the first time since 2013, and will finish seventh if Richmond loses to Essendon to Saturday night

- The Pies will miss the top four and could finish sixth and play Carlton again in an elimination final, although a meeting with the Tigers is more likely

If the Magpies win

- a top-four spot is sealed, but they will finish fourth and play Geelong in a qualifying final if the Swans beat St Kilda. If the Swans lose, Collingwood will face the winner of the Friday night game between Brisbane and Melbourne

Lewis Young spoils Brody Mihocek during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 11 on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

If the Saints win

- They need it to be by a big margin, and they require the Blues to lose by a substantial margin against the Pies, and for the Dogs to go down to the Hawks. St Kilda (100.1) has a far lower percentage than both Carlton (108.8) and the Western Bulldogs (107.9). The margins for a Saints win and Blues loss needs to total around 140 points in order for the Saints to steal eighth spot

- A St Kilda win would likely cost the Swans a top-four spot – unless one of Collingwood or Fremantle loses. Sydney (128.3) has a better percentage than Melbourne (127.7) and Brisbane (124.1), but if it is well beaten by the Saints, it could fall to as low as sixth

If the Swans win

- A top-four spot is sealed

- The margin of victory will be important if the Demons beat the Lions on Friday night, with the Swans needing to, roughly, match the victory margin on Sunday if they are to finish second and host a qualifying final. If Brisbane wins, Sydney would only need a victory by any margin to secure second spot, unless the Lions thrash the Dees by 70-plus points