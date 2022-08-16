PORT ADELAIDE forward Robbie Gray has announced his retirement after 270 games across a glittering 16-year career.

The 34-year-old told his teammates of his decision on Tuesday morning.

Gray is a three-time John Cahill Medal winner as the club's best and fairest, a four-time All-Australian, twice led the club's goalkicking and took home the 2014 AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year award.

Robbie Gray in action against St Kilda in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

His final game will come against the Crows in Showdown No.52 on Saturday night.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had over the journey with this club," Gray said.

"I've got some amazing friends and memories that I’ll take with me forever, but it's time for others to get their chance now."

Gray will depart the competition having played the fourth-most games at AFL level for the club and ranked second on the club’s all-time goalkickers list in the AFL behind Warren Tredrea.

Renowned for his silky skills and match-winning goalkicking, Gray was drafted with pick No.55 in the 2006 AFL National Draft.

