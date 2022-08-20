State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday August 20, 3.50pm ACST

With interest rising from other AFL clubs, big Crow Billy Frampton added to his CV in Adelaide's three-point loss to Port Adelaide in the local-league Showdown.

Frampton finished with 32 disposals (31 of them kicks), 14 marks and 14 rebound 50s in an eye-catching performance.

Matt Crouch is another player who could be looking for a new club and his 41 disposals, seven tackles and eight clearances confirmed he can still find plenty of the footy.

Youngsters Lachlan Sholl (30 disposals, eight marks) and Jackson Hately (26 disposals) were active.

After starting the season kicking goals in the AFL, Elliott Himmelberg showed he still knows how to score, slotting 3.3.

FT in the SANFL.



It was a tight battle but Port proved too strong, defeating us by three points.



Matt Crouch was dominant with 41 disposals, while Elliott Himmelberg kicked three goals and Lachlan Gollant booted two.



AFC: 10.12 (72)

PAFC: 11.9 (75)#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/OeAda8LMPM — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) August 20, 2022

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday August 20, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Deven Robertson was the Lions' best player, kicking three goals and winning 28 disposals, as Brisbane accounted for Casey by 14 points at Moreton Bay Sports Complex.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R22: Deven Robertson highlights Enjoy Deven Robertson's standout VFL performance for the Lions

Mitch Robinson, who was the medi-sub on Friday night and replaced Jarrod Berry (ankle), tallied a game-high 42 possessions, 11 marks, six tackles and 10 clearances.

Veteran Ryan Lester (21 touches, one goal), Tom Fullarton (18 disposals, one goal), Darcy Fort (18 possessions, one goal, 31 hitouts) and Harry Sharp (17 touches, one goal) were all valuable contributors.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, Sunday August 21, 11.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, Sunday August 21, 11.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v Peel at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday August 20, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Neil Erasmus ensured his name was at the top of the list in case of any injuries ahead of Fremantle's finals campaign after 23 disposals and three goals in Peel's 15-point loss to Claremont.

Pick No.10 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Erasmus was one of Peel's leading ball-winners with 11 kicks, 12 handballs and four tackles, topped off by his three majors.

Jye Amiss was unable to boost his AFL case amid injuries to Rory Lobb, Griffin Logue and Matt Taberner with only four disposals and one goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Match Replay, R18: Claremont v Peel The Tigers and Thunder clash in round 18 of the WAFL Competition

Liam Henry dazzled with 26 touches, 14 marks and a goal, while youngster Karl Worner had 26 disposals too.

Mitch Crowden (21 disposals, eight marks, seven tackles and one goal), Matthew Johnson (17 disposals) and Connor Blakely (17 disposals) were busy.

Small forwards Travis Colyer (eight disposals and no goals) and Sam Sturt (11 touches and no goals) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Port Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday August 21, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, Saturday August 20, 10.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Chris Burgess and Jeremy Sharp led the way for the Suns in their five-point away win against the Kangaroos. Burgess booted five goals, while Sharp finished with 34 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R22: Chris Burgess highlights Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

Jack Bowes tallied 31 disposals and laid a game-best 11 tackles, while former Tiger Oleg Markov was busy with 31 possessions.

James Tsitas had a strong game, finishing with 25 touches and a goal.

Rookie ruckman Ned Moyle was a standout in the ruck, winning 44 hitouts.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Footscray at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday August 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

Xavier O’Halloran gathered 19 disposals and Connor Stone 16 as the Giants were thumped to the tune of 116 points by the Bulldogs at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Bobby Hill, who could be on the move come season's end, finished with nine touches and failed to hit the scoreboard in his first game back from surgery for testicular cancer.

Mid-season draftee Wade Derkson (14 disposals, one goal), Category B rookie Will Shaw (eight disposals) and Cameron Fleeton (four disposals) were the only other AFL-available GWS players to take the field, with 16 senior-listed players on the club's injury list.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R22: GWS v Footscray Extended highlights of the Giants and Bulldogs VFL clash in round 22

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 20, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Veteran Liam Shiels (31 possessions) was resolute for the Hawks, who were thrashed at home by the Swans.

Emerson Jeka tallied 23 touches, while experienced defender Kyle Hartigan had 18.

Rookie forward Jackson Callow finished with 14 disposals and a goal.

Key forward and sometime-ruckman Jacob Koschitzke got 12 touches but failed to hit the scoreboard, while Sam Butler was subbed out early after a head knock.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R22: Box Hill v Sydney Extended highlights of the Hawks and Swans VFL clash in round 22

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday August 20, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Jacob Van Rooyen played a lone hand up forward, kicking four goals in the Demons' first loss of the season, going down by 14 points to the Lions.

James Jordon, who was dumped from Melbourne's AFL side in round 23, responded with a team-best 26 possessions, as well as seven tackles.

Oskar Baker (21 disposals) and veteran defender Adam Tomlinson (19) were both busy.

Key forward Sam Weideman was quiet, scoring just two behinds from six disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R22: Brisbane v Casey Extended highlights of the Lions and Demons VFL clash in round 22

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, Saturday August 20, 10.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Classy mid-forward Tarryn Thomas booted three goals and tallied 22 disposals in the Roos' five-point loss against the Suns at Arden Street Oval.

Dumped defender Aaron Hall finished with a game-high 37 touches and kicked one goal, while rookie Patrick Walker had 25 possessions.

Dangerous young forward Phoenix Spicer kicked two goals from his eight disposals.

Josh Walker (19 touches), Atu Bosenavulagi (15) and rookie Kyron Hayden (15) worked hard all day.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Match Replay, R22: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2022 Smithy's VFL Season

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday August 20, 3.50pm ACST

Big man Brynn Teakle did his work in front of goal for Port Adelaide, kicking four goals in the three-point win over the Crows.

Trent Dumont led his side for disposals with 27, while Sam Mayes had 25 touches, six clearances and five tackles.

Untried this year at senior level, Dylan Williams was busy with 26 disposals, eight marks and a goal, Jackson Mead also finished with 26 touches while Taj Schofield found the ball 19 times.

Superboot Trent McKenzie roosted it 16 times in a total of 19 disposals.

MAGPIES WIN!



We kicked three goals to two in the final term to close our SANFL season with a win!



GOALS: Teakle 4, Visentini, Sutcliffe 2, Barkla, N. Moore, Williams.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/f9YdazESU2 — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) August 20, 2022

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Frankston at Swinburne Centre, Saturday August 20, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

First-year forward Judson Clarke was Richmond’s leading goalkicker with three majors, including the match-winner, in the Tigers' three-point victory over Frankston on Saturday afternoon.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R22: Judson Clarke highlights Enjoy Judson Clarke's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

Mid-season draftee Jacob Bauer was also busy around goal if a bit wasteful, finishing with 2.3 and taking 10 marks.

With only two AFL games so far this season, former first-round draft pick Riley Collier-Dawkins has kept his name in Damien Hardwick's mind with his third 30-plus disposal game in the past month.

Ivan Soldo dominated at the bounces with 37 hitouts along with eight clearances and a goal.

Jake Aarts led all-comers with 34 disposals, including six clearances, Hugo Ralphsmith kicked a goal among 27 touches, Sam Banks had it 26 times and Sydney Stack laid a game-high eight tackles as well as finding time for a speccy.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Sandringham at Williamstown Oval, Sunday August 21, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 20, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Matt Roberts finished with a game-high 37 disposals and 10 clearances in the Swans' 57-point thrashing of the Hawks at Box Hill City Oval.

James Bell was dynamic, recording 27 possessions and kicking two goals, while talented big man Joel Amartey booted four goals from 16 touches and won 14 hitouts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R22: Joel Amartey highlights Enjoy Joel Amartey's standout VFL performance for the Swans

Rookie Hayden McLean and Ben Ronke both booted three goals.

Former Power player Peter Ladhams (16 disposals, one goal, 18 hitouts) had a busy afternoon.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 20, 5.40pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Footscray at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday August 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

AFL premiership player Toby McLean tallied a game-high 33 possessions in the Bulldogs' 116-point mauling of the Giants.

Josh Schache was unstoppable, with the key forward booting seven goals from 24 touches. Schache also took nine marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R22: Josh Schache highlights Enjoy Josh Schache's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Anthony Scott kicked four goals and had 23 disposals, while experienced defender Alex Keath finished with 22 possessions.

Lachlan McNeil (21 touches, one goal) and Jordon Sweet (29 hitouts, one goal) were also among the Dogs' best players.