Zaine Cordy with fans after the round 22 clash between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy has been cleared by the Tribunal for his bump on Greater Western Sydney youngster Tanner Bruhn.

Cordy was referred directly to the Tribunal for the contact he made with Bruhn during the Bulldogs' win over the Giants in round 22.

But the 25-year-old was cleared to take on Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.

Tanner Bruhn runs from the field during the Giants' loss to the Bulldogs in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year's Grand Finalists, the Bulldogs need a win and for Carlton to lose to Collingwood to make the finals.

