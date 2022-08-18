NAT FYFE is back for Fremantle, there's a shock inclusion for Carlton and Brisbane and Melbourne have stuck with what they know as team news drops for the highly anticipated final round of the home and away season.

With only minor premier Geelong's finishing spot locked away in the top eight, a few teams have rolled the dice.

Lachie Neale can expect some close attention in Friday night's blockbuster at the Gabba with Melbourne moving James Harmes from the medi-sub role into the 22 in a sign the Demons might look to tag Brisbane's Brownlow medallist as they did in round 15.

He is the only change from the team that beat Carlton six days earlier, while the Lions are unchanged, with Callum Ah Chee and Marcus Adams failing to overcome concussion symptoms.

The other monster game for the round comes on Sunday, and the Blues have pulled out all the stops for their do-or-die clash with Collingwood, naming George Hewett after the midfielder was all-but ruled out for the season recently with a back injury.

Zac Williams has also been named on an extended interchange bench after not playing for three months, while Tom De Koning is also in the 26-man squad.

Adam Cerra (groin) has been selected in the starting 18 that will be confirmed on Friday night.

Collingwood has its own big inclusion, naming Jordan De Goey in its starting team, and also selecting Jack Ginnivan (hamstring) after he was under an injury cloud.

Fyfe's inclusion is a huge boost for the Dockers who need to overcome Greater Western Sydney in Canberra for a chance at a top four spot. They will miss tall forward Rory Lobb with a shoulder injury though.

The Giants regain Tim Taranto and James Peatling.

North Melbourne has recalled No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis for its final game of the season against Gold Coast on Saturday, as the Roos make five changes.

The Suns are without Izak Rankine, who has not come up from a shoulder injury, recalling veteran Alex Sexton for a rare appearance.

Geelong has brought in Esava Ratugolea to cover for Jeremy Cameron (hamstring), while Isaac Smith will also face West Coast after being rested last week, while the Eagles have made four changes, including missing Nic Naitanui with knee soreness.

As flagged earlier on Thursday Essendon will give a farewell game to retiring club favourite Michael Hurley, as it faces a Richmond outfit at the MCG on Saturday night that is fine-tuning for September, bringing in Jack Ross to replace injured Jack Graham.

Robbie Gray will also play his final game for Port Adelaide in the Showdown, while Adelaide has also made just one change, with Wayne Milera overcoming a back problem.

In Sunday's other games, the Western Bulldogs have recalled Josh Bruce to bolster their forward line for the must-win game against Hawthorn in Launceston.

The Dogs have also selected Taylor Duryea and Tim O'Brien in its extended 26-man squad.

Hawthorn will make at least two changes, including the omission of young forward Jacob Koschitzke.

And in the final game of round 23, St Kilda has been forced into at least four changes as it hosts Sydney, with veteran Dan Hannebery playing his final game and Josh Battle brought back in.

The Swans, chasing a top-two finish with a win, have made no changes to the team that beat Collingwood at this stage, adding three players to its extended bench.

Friday, August 19

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: R.Lester (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R.Lester (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Jordon (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Harmes (unused)

Saturday, August 20

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Taranto, J.Peatling

Out: L.Keeffe (groin), T.Bruhn (concussion), X.O'Halloran (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced L.Keeffe in the fourth quarter)

FREMANTLE

In: N.Fyfe, L.Meek

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), R.Lobb (chest/shoulder), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced R.Lobb in the fourth quarter)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bonar, J.Goater, J.Horne-Francis, J.Mahony, F.Perez

Out: A.Hall (omitted), J.Archer (injured), J.Stephenson (bacck), J.Ziebell (shoulder), P.Curtis (shoulder), J.Anderson (concussion)

Last week's sub: H.Greenwood (replaced J.Ziebell in the third quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: A.Sexton, H.Oea

Out: I.Rankine (shoulder), S.Day (knee), J.Sharp (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Sharp (replaced S.Day in the third quarter)

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: I.Smith, E.Ratugolea

Out: J.Cameron (hamstring), R.Stanley (adductor), T.Atkins (managed)

Last week's sub: M.O'Connor (replaced R.Stanley in the third quarter)

WEST COAST

In: T.Kelly, W.Rioli, B.Williams, J.Culley

Out: B.Hough (illness), J.Waterman (knee), N.Naitanui (knee), A.Gaff (leg), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.Jones in the third quarter)

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Hurley, Z.Reid

Out: K.Langford (knee), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Hobbs (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Hobbs (unused)

RICHMOND

In: J.Ross

Out: J.Graham (foot), J.Castagna (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (replaced J.Graham at three-quarter time)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Gray

Out: R.Bonner (omitted), J.Mead (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Mead (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Milera

Out: S.McAdam (hamstring), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced S.McAdam in the fourth quarter)

Sunday, August 21

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Callow, M.Lynch, N.Long, D.Howe, J.Saunders

Out: J.Impey (ankle), J.Koschitzke (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Macdonald (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Bruce, T.Duryea, R.McComb, T.O'Brien

Out: L.McNeil (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra, Z.Williams, G.Hewett, T.De Koning

Out: P.Dow (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: P.Dow (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, O.Henry, F.Macrae

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced J.Ginnivan in the third quarter)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Battle, D.Hannebery, T.Campbell, R.Byrnes, D.Kent, D.Joyce, J.Bytel

Out: B.Crouch (suspension), J.Webster (hamstring), M.Wood (injured), C.Sharman (injured)

Last week's sub: Z.Jones (replaced J.Webster in the first quarter)

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean, W.Gould, S.Wicks

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: B.Campbell (unused)