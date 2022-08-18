CARLTON has signed superstar forward Charlie Curnow to a new six-year contract.

The overwhelming favourite for this year's Coleman Medal, Curnow was due to become one of the League's most sought-after free agents next season but has instead agreed to an extension that will keep him at the Blues until 2029.

The lucrative deal is just reward for a campaign in which Curnow has kicked 62 goals, three clear of Jeremy Cameron in the AFL's goalkicking race and seven ahead of both Tom Hawkins and Tom Lynch heading into round 23.

The career-best campaign has come after more than two years of sustained injury issues, with the 25-year-old battling five separate setbacks to his troublesome right knee.

The timing of the deal is set to provide Carlton with a significant fillip ahead of Sunday's must-win blockbuster against arch rivals Collingwood, where Michael Voss' side has to win to guarantee its place in the top eight.

Carlton star Charlie Curnow poses for a photo. Picture: AFL Photos

It's also a timely boost ahead of a key summer for Blues' recruiting officials, with fellow goalkicking star and 2021 Coleman Medal winner Harry McKay also due to become a free agent next season.

Promising young ruckman Tom De Koning, high-price recruit Mitch McGovern, former captain Sam Docherty and first-round picks Paddy Dow, Brodie Kemp and Sam Philp are also due to come out of contract next season.

Curnow's six-year extension is in addition to the season he still had to run on his current contract with Carlton, with the deal to secure his future at Ikon Park through until the age of 32.