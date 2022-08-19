Adelaide's Elliott Himmelberg gives Ollie Wines of Port Adelaide some grief in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's leaders have crossed the proverbial line by branding Adelaide as arrogant and entitled, Crows coach Matthew Nicks says.

Nicks is disappointed in comments from Power captain Tom Jonas and vice-captain Ollie Wines in the lead-up to Saturday night's grudge match between the South Australian foes.

Both Jonas and Wines described the Crows as "arrogant and entitled" in separate paid television spots this week.

"I think there's a line you draw," Nicks told said on Friday.

"Port Power this time may have overstepped it."

Adelaide and Port Adelaide players come to grips in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Nicks said the comments have overshadowed the last game of Power great Robbie Gray, who will retire after Saturday night.

"It's disappointing isn't it," he said.

"We're talking about arrogant and entitled and we have got a superstar of the game about to retire. Unbelievable.

" ... I can tell you that this club (Adelaide) prioritises others.

"It's football. A contest. We cross the white line and we go to war.

Last two mins: Crows pull off miracle after Boak's costly miss The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in round three

"It's an interesting one because we're talking about something right now that I am amazed.

"When we played West Coast two weeks ago, Josh Kennedy's final game, superstar of the club, (the Eagles) couldn't have done it better in the lead-in as a football club, atmosphere was amazing.

"We're not doing that here, are we?"

Adelaide's players had yet to discuss the Power barbs.

"The war of words can often get out of hand," Nicks said.

"That's OK. We like to think we get it done on the ground.

"We encourage our guys to always think before they speak and we will go into this game with that mindset.

"We are coming to perform. But that is rivalries, there is just a line I guess and sometimes you cross it."

Adelaide's Tom Doedee and Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port coach Ken Hinkley refused to say whether he agreed with Jonas and Wines.

"I talk around our footy club, I don't talk around other football clubs," he said.

"You would have to ask the boys. But I think there's some honesty in what they talk like, for them, is how they must feel.

"Was this manufactured by me or anything to do with the game? We don't need that for a Showdown.

"They are always fierce contests but that is what rivalries are, they are meant to be intimidating.

"... I think we're all looking forward to the start. It will be an interesting game I am sure."