VETERAN ruckman Paddy Ryder has retired after 281 games across 17 seasons in the AFL.

The 34-year-old announced his decision to teammates ahead of St Kilda's captain's run at RSEA Park on Saturday morning.

Ryder's wife and children were present during an emotional meeting ahead of the Saints' final clash of the home and away season against Sydney on Sunday.

The All-Australian had been considering his future over the past month after injuring his calf against the Western Bulldogs in round 18 and had initially expressed a desire to play on in 2023.

But after returning from South Australia on Friday, Ryder met with St Kilda's list management team to make a decision on his future.

Ryder joined the Saints at the end of 2019 after a brilliant four-year stint at Port Adelaide where he won the best and fairest and All-Australian selection to cement his stature as one of the premier ruckman in the game.

The West Australian was drafted by Essendon with pick No. 6 in the 2006 National Draft and played 170 games in red and black before moving to Alberton.

Ryder still proved he can play at the highest level in 2022, but was limited to only 12 games this year due to Achilles soreness and the calf strain that ultimately ended his career.

Only eight indigenous players - Shaun Burgoyne, Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Andrew McLeod, Lance Franklin, Michael O’Loughlin, Gavin Wanganeen and Shane Edwards - have played more games than Ryder at the highest level.

Ryder is the third St Kilda veteran to call time this week; three-time All-Australian and Sydney premiership player Dan Hannebery announced he won’t play on beyond 2022, while former Melbourne player Dean Kent also announced his retirement on Friday.

Hannebery will play his 226th and final game against his old side tomorrow afternoon, with Kent named as the medi-sub.