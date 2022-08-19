ST KILDA forward Dean Kent will play his 100th and final game this week after announcing his retirement on Friday.

After debuting in 2013, Kent played 63 matches with Melbourne before moving to the Saints at the end of 2018.

Sunday's clash against Sydney will be Kent's second senior outing this season after playing in round one.

"It's been a pretty injury-laden run, but I've loved every minute of it," Kent told the club's website on Friday.

"My beautiful partner Elle and I are about to welcome our second child, so this really feels like the right time to step into life after footy."

Kent was originally taken by the Demons with pick 48 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft before being traded to the Saints for a late selection in 2018.

"Dean has been a resilient and loyal part of our football program since arriving at the club, quickly becoming a popular and respected teammate," St Kilda's head of football David Rath said.

"He has battled through several injury challenges throughout his career, but has always picked himself back up to fight his way back in.

"Dean has absolutely earned the right to play his 100th game this weekend and we wish him, Elle and Miles all the best for the next chapter. They will always be welcome at St Kilda."