COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Taylor Adams is confident he will be ready to face Geelong in Saturday's twilight qualifying final at the MCG.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since straining his adductor while attempting to tackle Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines when the Magpies beat Port Adelaide in round 20.

The Magpies secured fourth spot in dramatic fashion by ending Carlton's finals chances by a point on the final day of the home and away season.

Adams completed a light training session with the senior group at the AIA Centre on Monday morning after banking a comprehensive session last Friday night under lights.

The Victorian still needs to be cleared by the medical department, but is set to face the Cats and boost a midfield unit that has been well beaten at stoppages in 2022.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Key to Pies' chances, give star Swan Oliver job, trade latest Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett preview each of the finals and bring the latest trade news

"At this stage, I'm playing," Adams told AFL.com.au at the AIA Centre on Monday.

"The injury I sustained against Port Adelaide has mostly healed, I'm just dealing with a groin overload (injury), which I've had for maybe a month now or five or six weeks.

"As long as I keep the pain where it is currently at, then I'll be fine to play. All I've got to do is manage the pain."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Adams has a long history of groin issues dating back to his underage days at the Geelong Falcons – he missed three months in 2019 due to an adductor injury – and has had to focus on his movement to help alleviate the issue.

"I've had to change up the biomechanics, which has helped the pain a lot," Adams said.

Taylor Adams looks on after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"That basically involves activating the right muscles that I'm a little bit deficient in and just realigning and making sure everything around it supports my groins. I've had groin issues in the past, even as a kid playing under 18s, so it's probably just genetic."

While Adams is a clear beneficiary of the pre-finals bye, just like Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley and Cam Guthrie at Geelong, the Magpie believes the product is better for providing players with the physical and mental respite.

"Take me out of consideration and the fact it's given me an extra week off, I think for players it's a really good thing and for players' families. I understand people want footy to continue, but it gives us a chance to freshen up (as) 23 games is a lot of games. It's a long season for us as players," he said.

"Then from the entertainment aspect, you're going to get the best style of footy played with fresh players that are both physically and mentally rejuvenated from the week off.

"I know the public don't really like it, but it also gave the AFLW some space, which I thought was really important. I'm a fan of it, but can understand why it's not loved."

Collingwood last faced Geelong in round three when the Magpies led by five goals at three-quarter time after kicking nine third-quarter goals, before the Cats kicked seven goals in the final term to win by 13 points at the MCG.

Nick Daicos tackles Joel Selwood during Collingwood's clash with Geelong in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies won the 2019 qualifying final between the two sides at the MCG, before being smashed by the Cats in the 2020 semi-final at the Gabba.

Geelong has lost its past four qualifying finals, plus the 2018 elimination final, winning only one qualifying final since 2011 when it last went all the way.

Collingwood's VFL campaign ended at Victoria Park on Sunday at the hands of Carlton, but a handful of players enhanced their chances of senior opportunities in September.

Finlay Macrae faced the Blues in round 23 – his second game of the year, first in the 22 – after a strong season in the VFL and could retain his spot against the Cats, after collecting 28 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances on Sunday, while out-of-contract midfielder Callum Brown finished with 27 touches, six tackles and a goal.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

After playing six straight games between rounds 17 and 22, mid-season recruit Josh Carmichael was squeezed out of the 23 for the final game of the season, but kept himself in the selection conversation by gathering 25 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances against the Blues, while Trent Bianco finished with 23 touches and a goal.

Nathan Kreuger copped a big hit in his first game in four months after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction, while Ollie Henry hurt his hand early in the game and played out the match but is expected to undergo scans today.