HE'S ALREADY on the cusp of becoming one of the game's biggest stars and as a self-confessed big game player, this year's finals series may provide the ideal platform for Chad Warner to be elevated into the rarefied air reserved only for the elite.

The Swans dynamo will play just game No.37 in Friday night's qualifying final against Melbourne but he already looms as the difference maker in the Sydney engine room.

Stalking, pouncing and then bursting away. Breaking games open off the back of the relentless pressure work from the midfield beasts around him.

And when the stage and stakes are enhanced, like in Friday night's tantalising clash with the premiers, the 21-year-old relishes the prospect of doing all of that – and perhaps even more.

Warner leaves Saints in his wake with mesmerising goal Chad Warner kicks a brilliant goal on the run to steal back the lead for Sydney

"I think that's definitely something that I've got. If we need a few goals to get further in front, or if we're behind, or if it's just a big game, I love those moments," Warner told AFL.com.au.

"It's just something I've always had. My game stands up in it, I reckon."

Warner's appetite for the big moment was on show from round two as he took control of an intense situation and laid on a perfect pass for Buddy Franklin to mark and kick his historic 1000th career goal.

It was clearly the most memorable of his 20 goal assists for the season – the equal fifth-most in the competition – and of his 154 score involvements, the eighth-most in the AFL.

The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

When you consider that the other three key operators in the Swans midfield – Callum Mills, James Rowbottom and Luke Parker – are all in the top 15 in the competition for tackles, Warner's role as the accompanying attacking threat is clear.

"I think that's one thing I've said about our midfield this year, we're one of the most balanced midfields in the comp, I reckon," he said.

"Millsy and Rowy (Rowbottom) are massive tackling and defensive midfielders and Parks (Parker) is a beast in the contest.

"We all just feed off each other really and complement each other really well. They're a big reason why I've been able to play the way I have."

Chad Warner and James Rowbottom ahead of Sydney's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The only moment in Warner's burgeoning career that has left one wondering if his dramatic AFL ascension may hit a minor hurdle was through the nude photo drama that emerged on the eve of the Sydney Derby in round 20.

But while GWS' Harry Perryman kept him quiet after quarter-time in the Swans' massive win at the SCG, it's a situation that seemingly had those on the outside more concerned than Warner himself.

"In all honesty it didn't really affect me too much. It's obviously something you don't want to happen but you can't do anything about it at the time except for push through it," he said.

"I just thought, 'What's the point in feeling sorry for myself? It's not that big of a deal for me anyway'. It didn't bother me too much to be honest."

As a 21-year-old hailing from the other side of the country, Warner's ability to shake off the saga as easily as he does an opposition tackle is still impressive.

But it was certainly helped by the "family feel" the West Australian says has been prevalent at the Swans all season.

"That's the main reason I was able to move on pretty quickly. All the boys and coaching staff checked in on me. Not having family around is sometimes a bit tough and they've filled the gap for me, throughout my whole career as well," he said.

Corey and Chad Warner at the SCG in August 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There is an immediate family link at the Swans, though, for the East Fremantle product. His brother Corey is also on the Swans' books and joined Chad in signing a contract extension at the club until 2025.

As the headline act of the Swans' young guns, Warner's is a critical signature for Sydney and keeps him away from the prying eyes of the Perth clubs.

"Mum was pretty happy knowing we were both going to be here forever," he said.

"It's a help for [Corey] having me here but it goes the other way, I love having him here. It's a massive help for me with what I'm trying to do with my career."