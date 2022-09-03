State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 4, 3.45pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Carlton at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday September 3, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

After missing the AFL elimination final win against Richmond with groin soreness, Jarryd Lyons was a late inclusion in Brisbane's 12-point VFL semi-final victory over Carlton on Saturday.

Lyons overcame the groin soreness that kept him out of Thursday night's thriller and was given a run in the state league, picking up 16 disposals.

Veteran Ryan Lester kept his name in the frame for a senior recall if required, grabbing 24 disposals - all kicks - along with nine marks, five tackles and a goal.

Ely Smith also kicked a goal from his 23 touches and Tom Fullarton slotted two, while Connor McFadyen led the Lions for disposals with 28.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, SF: Tom Fullarton highlights Enjoy Tom Fullarton's standout VFL performance for the Lions

Former Cat Nakia Cockatoo was kept scoreless from his 11 disposals but kept the Blues under the pump with half a dozen tackles, James Tunstill upped the pressure with 10 tackles, while Kai Lohmann had 12 touches

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Carlton at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday September 3, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow was the dominant midfielder on the ground as Carlton fell to a 12-point loss to Brisbane in their semi-final on Saturday.

Dow, pick No.3 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft who played just four AFL games this year, had 41 disposals, seven tackles, 15 clearances and kicked a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, SF: Paddy Dow highlights Enjoy Paddy Dow's standout VFL performance for the Blues

With Alex Mirkov (52 hitouts) controlling the ruck contests, Dow and Jack Carroll (32 disposals and 12 clearances) had 27 clearances between them.

Will Setterfield gathered 23 disposals and Liam Stocker picked up 25 for the Blues.

Will Hayes (22 disposals) was busy, Brodie Kemp kicked a major from his 13 touches and Jesse Motlop also booted a goal from his 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Carlton in elimination final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday September 4, 12.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday September 3, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Gold Coast in elimination final

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match - through to preliminary final

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday September 3, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday September 3, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Patrick Naish produced a strong performance in West Coast's 23-point loss to Claremont on Saturday.

Naish, signed via the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) this year, gathered 33 disposals to go with 11 marks and a goal.

Jackson Nelson also impressed with 32 touches, seven tackles and a major for the Eagles, who have just one WAFL win this year.

Also busy for West Coast were Greg Clark (23 disposals and 11 marks) and Sam Petrevski-Seton (21).

The top pick in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Jai Culley had 17 disposals, while Luke Foley (19 disposals) and Zane Trew (17) also had an impact.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals