HE'S THE silent assassin in a star-studded Sydney forward line, but he's sneaking under the radar and that's suiting Will Hayward just fine.

The illuminating star power of Lance Franklin along with All-Australians Isaac Heeney and Tom Papley may garner most of the attention up forward for Sydney, but Hayward's contribution can't be downplayed.

The durable 23-year-old is in the midst of another ultra-consistent campaign at the Swans that has seen him feature in every encounter this season and kick a career-high 31 goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Paps' tap sets up Hayward snap Will Hayward kicks a composed snap after a clever tap from Tom Papley

Over the last seven weeks of the season he's averaged 15 disposals a game to go with his constant contributions on the scoreboard, but it's still always the glamour names that are mentioned first when listing the Swans' threats.

"That's always going to happen when I'm surrounded by such superstars in the forward line. It doesn't bother me at all," Hayward told AFL.com.au

"I'm more than happy to play my role on game day and no one really expects anything more. Anything else is sort of a bonus."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heroic Hayward goal seals it for the Swans Will Hayward kicks his second goal of the last quarter to pull away from St Kilda

Hayward has kicked a goal in all bar two games this season for the highest haul of his career in what's been a sneakily strong campaign in the tricky, high half-forward role.

"I've been pretty happy. I think sometimes the role you can get a bit sort of starved of opportunity a bit, but the boys really understand that and help me out where they can so it's nice to get on the end of a few as well," he said.

The main feature of Hayward's form ascension in the second half of this season has been his intercept work higher up the ground.

He can often be seen picking off a kick at half-back and then launching a Swans attack instantly the other way. It's a selfless element of his game that has stood out this season.

"That's probably what I base my game around. I don't really find myself inside 50, too much anymore. I'm usually helping that winger out and getting a bit higher this year, but I really enjoy it," Hayward said.

Will Hayward in action in Sydney's round 22 win over Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

And it's certainly endeared him even further to his teammates and coach.

"He's been fantastic. His work rate is outstanding during the course of the game. He gets up and down the ground, he puts pressure on he can mark and can also kick goals. He's a really important player to our team structure. He's a difficult match-up," Sydney coach John Longmire said.

Like many of the young guns at the Swans, Hayward's finals record is one he'd like to rectify.

It sits at two losses from two games, but with seven wins on the bounce coming into September in a supremely settled side, that seems very likely to change in the next couple of weeks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews FW1: Melbourne v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Brendon Goddard preview the Demons v Swans qualifying final at the MCG.

"Being settled is massive. You build that chemistry with players. But in saying that we've got really good depth too. Our reserves finished top four in the VFL and we've got the ultimate trust that anyone can come in and play a role," he said.

"I'm buzzing. To have played in two finals and lost two, it's third time lucky, hopefully.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get out there with the boys on Friday night."