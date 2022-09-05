BRISBANE'S match committee might have just as hard a job as its players this week as it prepares to conquer its equivalent of Mount Everest on Friday night.

After eliminating three-time premier Richmond last Thursday, the Lions now turn their attention to slaying Melbourne, a team that has belted them twice in 2022, at a venue they haven't won at since 2014, the MCG.

No matter which way coach Chris Fagan and his fellow selectors go, there will be some genuinely unlucky players to miss out, with suspended duo Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth available once again.

The one easy decision is recalling Darcy Fort to replace concussed ruckman Oscar McInerney.

As heroic as back-up Dan McStay was against the Tigers, Brisbane has no choice but to have a recognised ruck against the might of Demons duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson.

Then it gets tricky, though.

Answerth (groin) and Rayner (knee) missed the entire 2021 season to injury and have returned to be mainstays of Brisbane's 22 this year. They are automatic selections.

Their replacements were fantastic against the Tigers.

Debutant Darcy Wilmot showed no signs of stage fright, defending well, adding some run-and-dare, and using his speed to help close down space.

It would appear a one-for-one replacement, but if the Lions REALLY like Wilmot, Answerth showed earlier this season he could also spend time on the wing. There is potentially room for both.

Deven Robertson was also fantastic in his first senior game since round 15. While Rayner spends a majority of his time at half-forward with stints onball, Robertson inversed those minutes against the Tigers and had a major impact.

The young Western Australian effectively tagged both Dion Prestia and Trent Cotchin, amassing a team-high 24 pressure acts, as well as contributing a crucial third-quarter goal.

Brisbane has been outworked and outhunted for large portions of its two losses to Melbourne this year, and retaining Robertson seems a no-brainer given the attributes he brings.

Could Robertson be used to follow Clayton Oliver or even Christian Salem, who was tagged well by Swan Ryan Clarke in Sydney's elimination final win?

Jarryd Lyons was left out of the Tigers final with groin soreness, but the veteran midfielder played 36 hours later in the VFL to press his claims for a recall. He gathered 15 disposals and must be considered this week for his body of work over the years.

Mitch Robinson was upgraded from the medical-sub in round 23 to the starting 22 against the Tigers, while Callum Ah Chee did a fine job when he entered the field of play early following McInerney's concussion.

Two in, plus the availability of Lyons, means at least two must go out though.

Do the Lions reward current form? Stay loyal to players that have served them well in the past? Or a combination of both?

Although Friday night will ultimately be decided by the players on the field, the combination Brisbane's match committee comes up with could have a big say.